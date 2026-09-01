She recalled travelling through slushy roads during one stretch of the trip. "As we got closer to Timure, the road conditions became so bad that the jeeps could no longer continue. We had to get out and walk for about 1.5 kilometres through ankle-deep mud and slush, carrying our backpacks. Some of us were still wearing slippers rather than trekking gear, and our footwear kept getting stuck in the mud. It was a difficult and exhausting walk."