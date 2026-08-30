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Nearly 3,000 missing as Nepal-Tibet flood search continues

Figures are likely to change, which is not uncommon in the chaos after a major disaster

Last updated:
AFP
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Nepali soldiers prepare helicopters for morning rescue sorties at Trishuli in Nepal's Nuwakot district.
Nepali soldiers prepare helicopters for morning rescue sorties at Trishuli in Nepal's Nuwakot district.
AFP

Kathmandu, Nepal: Nearly 3,000 people were still missing on Sunday with 691 confirmed dead after flash floods and landslides hit the Nepal-Tibet border.

The figures are likely to change, which is not uncommon in the chaos after a major disaster.

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Here are the latest numbers:

In total: 2,972 missing

Nepal's disaster agency increased the total number of people missing on its side of the border to 2,426 on Saturday.

The total number of missing in Tibet is now at 546, with 16 people confirmed dead, China's state broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday.

Together, the total missing stands at least 2,972.

Nepal's disaster agency on Friday said that 517 foreigners -- which could include tourists as well as foreign workers -- were still missing.

Chinese officials said Sunday at least 261 foreign nationals were among those missing.

Nepal's disaster agency said Saturday that at least 675 people had been killed, bringing the total to at least 691.

Nepal

The Nepal Tourism Board figures on Friday said 149 Nepali tourists were among the 622 it listed as missing.

The Nepal disaster agency put the figure lower, at 127.

It was not immediately clear how many Nepali residents of the area were unaccounted for, but the figure is believed to be in the hundreds. 

China's CCTV said Sunday that 104 Nepali nationals were missing in Tibet.

China

China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that nearly 100 Chinese nationals were among the missing in Nepal.

The Nepal Tourism Board said eight Chinese were unaccounted for but that 16 had been rescued.

India

Nepal's new tourism board figures on Friday showed 98 people from India were missing, but 85 others rescued.

Chinese state media said Sunday that 49 Indian nationals were missing in Tibet.

United States

Ninety US citizens were missing, the State Department said Thursday, adding that three had been rescued. It said it was not aware of any US fatalities. 

The Nepal Tourism Board put the figure at 65 missing on Friday, and two rescued.

Eighteen US citizens were still missing in Tibet, Chinese state media said Sunday.

Ukraine

The Nepal Tourism Board put the number of Ukrainians still missing on Friday at 61.

Ukraine's embassy in Nepal said on Friday it was aware of 62 of its citizens with whom contact had been lost, revising its earlier numbers upwards by six.

Chinese state media said one Ukrainian was missing in Tibet. 

Malaysia

The Nepal Tourism Board put the number at 51.

Chinese state media said three Malaysians were missing in Tibet. 

Australia

The number of Australians missing stood at 42 on Sunday.

United Kingdom

Thirty-three people from the United Kingdom were missing, the Nepal Tourism Board figures showed on Friday.

In Tibet, 15 people from the United Kingdom were missing, Chinese state media said.

Latvia

Twenty-nine Latvians were missing, the Nepal Tourism Board said on Friday.

Chinese state media said 33 Latvians were missing in Tibet. 

Canada

The Nepal Tourism Board said 25 Canadians were among the missing on Friday. Canada's foreign ministry put the figure at 30 in both Nepal and Tibet.

Chinese state media said six Canadians were missing in Tibet.

South Korea

The Nepal Tourism Board said Friday that nine South Korean tourists were missing.

South Korea's foreign ministry said Wednesday they had had no news of nine hydropower workers.

Singapore

Nine Singaporeans were unaccounted for, the Nepal Tourism Board said. 

Germany

Eight German citizens are missing, according to the Nepal Tourism Board.

Chinese state media said three Germans were missing in Tibet.

Russia

Nine Russians are unaccounted for, while two have been rescued, the Nepal Tourism Board said on Friday.

Three Russians were missing in Tibet, Chinese state media said Sunday.

Other nationalities

  • South Africa: six (Nepal Tourism Board). Four missing in Tibet. (CCTV)

  • Japan: five (Nepal Tourism Board)

  • New Zealand: five (foreign ministry and Nepal Tourism Board). Two missing in Tibet. (CCTV)

  • France: four (Nepal Tourism Board). Two missing in Tibet. (CCTV)

  • Spain: three (Spanish foreign ministry). One missing in Tibet. (CCTV)

  • Belgium: two, and one person rescued (Nepal Tourism Board)

  • Hungary: three (Hungarian foreign ministry). The Nepal Tourism Board put the figure at one. One missing in Tibet (CCTV)

  • Portugal: three, with two found safe (Portuguese government). The Nepal Tourism Board said only one Portuguese citizen was missing. One missing in Tibet (CCTV)

  • Netherlands: two (Nepal Tourism Board). Two missing in Tibet (CCTV)

  • Italy: three missing (Italian foreign ministry). The Nepal Tourism Board said Friday one was missing, with two rescued

  • Ireland: two (Nepal Tourism Board). Two missing in Tibet (CCTV)

  • Kazakhstan: three (Nepal Tourism Board). One missing in Tibet (CCTV)

  • Belarus: one (Nepal Tourism Board)

  • Finland: one (Nepal Tourism Board). One missing in Tibet (CCTV)

  • Israel: one (Nepal Tourism Board)

  • Lithuania: one (Nepal Tourism Board). One missing in Tibet (CCTV)

  • Philippines: one (Nepal Tourism Board)

  • Serbia: one (Nepal Tourism Board)

  • Switzerland: one, with one person rescued (Nepal Tourism Board)

  • Sweden: one (Swedish foreign ministry and Nepal Tourism Board)

  • Vietnam: one (Nepal Tourism Board)

  • Estonia: Two missing in Tibet (CCTV)

Nationalities unconfirmed

The nationalities of the non-tourists in Nepal have also not been provided.

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