Five days after catastrophic flash floods swept through Nepal and Tibet, aerial footage shows the scale of destruction across Nuwakot district.

Buildings, roads and other infrastructure along the Trishuli River remain buried beneath thick layers of mud and debris, with entire communities badly damaged.

The disaster, triggered by a glacial collapse in the Himalayas, sent torrents of water, ice and debris through settlements along the Nepal-China border on August 26.

As of Sunday, authorities said at least 750 people had died across Nepal and Tibet, while 3,044 remained missing. In Nepal alone, 734 deaths and 2,498 missing people have been reported. More than 7,500 people have been rescued.

Rescue teams continue to search through mud and damaged structures, while bad weather, rising river levels and blocked roads hamper operations.

Video: AFP