Nepal-China floods death toll reaches 750 as nearly 3,000 remain missing

Nepal says there are 2,426 people who are out of contact in the country
Kathmandu, Nepal: The number of people missing in the catastrophic flood that sliced through the border area between Nepal and Tibet neared 3,000 on Sunday, as rescuers scoured deep, leg-sucking mud for survivors.
Devastating floods near the border with China killed at least 734 people in Nepal and 2,498 remain missing, its disaster authority said Sunday, as rescue efforts entered a fifth day.
Chinese state media had earlier confirmed 16 dead in Tibet and 546 people missing following Wednesday's disaster.
That takes the overall toll to 750 dead and 3,044 missing.
The number of missing in Nepal rose from the 2,426 recorded in its last update on Saturday evening.
That list included 589 foreigners, an increase from the 517 previously listed as out of contact.
It also included 933 workers on hydropower projects along the river which the torrent crashed through, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.
The disaster authority said teams had rescued 8,186 people in total, 227 foreigners.
In India, authorities said they had recovered seven bodies from rivers flowing from Nepal, believed to be flood victims. However, they are not included in the toll.
More than 100 workers are believed to be trapped inside multiple hydropower tunnels.
The Nepali army was able late on Saturday to insert a pipe into one of the tunnels at the Trishuli 3A hydroelectric site "sending air through the small opening", Home Minister Sudan Gurung said in a statement.
Those trapped were among 933 missing workers from hydropower projects on the rivers where the torrent of icy debris swept down.
India, which has extensive experience in such rescues, has sent an 11-person specialised team. China has also sent a nine-person tunnel team to help.
Nepal's reconstruction bill could run into "billions of dollars", Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said.
"We will do loss and damage research and then we plan, but I am reaching out to our international community for support."
At an army base in the Nepali town of Bidur, a key rescue hub, relatives crowded around lists of rescued people pasted on a wall.
"I have come here looking for my son," said Kalka Sharda, scanning the list in desperation. "He was a labourer at the hydropower plant, but I can't find his name, and the authorities are not saying anything."
India is stepping up monitoring of its Himalayan regions bordering China and Nepal, days after the deadly flood apparently triggered by a glacial collapse.
"Since we share a border with Nepal, as a neighbour, and also have a similar geographic situation... we have asked our department to monitor all the glaciers and known glacial lakes in the region," said Madan Kaushik, state disaster management minister in India's Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.
As many as 93,000 people in Nepal are potentially affected by the disaster, according to the Red Cross.
Nepal appealed on Friday for international financial assistance, as well as specialised rescue support, including heavy lift drones, DNA testing kits, and body freezer storage units.
The United States and Canada said they would each provide around $3.6 million in humanitarian assistance.
The UK has offered $6.8 million in aid while the UN released $2.5 million in emergency funding.
The European Union on Friday promised $2.3 million and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) allocated more than $1 million and launched an emergency appeal for $31 million.
Chinese President Xi Jinping offered Beijing's help on Friday.