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Mudslide death toll in China rises to 3 after heavy rain from Typhoon Saudel

The mudslide hit part of a village in Suichuan County in Jiangxi province early Saturday

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AP
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Rescuers search for survivors in a mudslide-hit area of Mingkeng village in Suichuan, in China's eastern province of Jiangxi, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026.
Rescuers search for survivors in a mudslide-hit area of Mingkeng village in Suichuan, in China's eastern province of Jiangxi, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026.
AP

The death toll from a mudslide in eastern China rose to three on Sunday, after days of torrential rain brought by Typhoon Saudel. Nine others were still missing.

The mudslide hit part of a village in Suichuan County in Jiangxi province early Saturday, damaging a dozen houses. Rescuers found two people dead on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. More than 5,300 people in the county were relocated to safer places. A third death related to the typhoon was reported Saturday.

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Separately, CCTV reported that two people were killed in Hunan province in south-central China following downpours brought by the typhoon. The report didn't specify the cause of the deaths, but said that the rain triggered landslides and other disasters.

Saudel made two landfalls in Zhejiang Province on Aug. 28 and made a third landfall as a tropical storm in Fujian Province on Sept. 3, Chinese official news agency Xinhua reported. Both provinces neighbor Jiangxi.

Xinhua also reported Sunday that a person was killed after a landslide struck another village in Jiangxi a day before, but it didn't specify whether Saudel triggered it.

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