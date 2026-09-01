Embassy warns that northern Vietnam could face heavy rain and flooding linked to Saudel
Hanoi: The UAE Embassy in Hanoi has urged Emirati citizens in Vietnam to exercise caution because of Storm Saudel, warning that the system could bring heavy rain and flooding to northern parts of the country.
In a post on X, the embassy called on citizens to follow safety instructions issued by Vietnamese authorities and to remain alert to changing weather conditions.
The embassy advised UAE nationals requiring emergency assistance to contact 0097180024 or 0097180044444, and urged citizens in the country to register with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Twajudi service.
Saudel regained tropical-storm strength over the northern East Sea early on Tuesday after previously weakening over China.
Vietnam’s National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said the storm had sustained winds of about 62 to 74 km/h, with stronger gusts, and was moving northeast.
Vietnamese forecasters said its centre was about 240km north of the Hoang Sa archipelago early on Tuesday.