GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE Embassy in Hanoi urges citizens to exercise caution as Storm Saudel approaches

Embassy warns that northern Vietnam could face heavy rain and flooding linked to Saudel

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The embassy called on citizens to follow safety instructions issued by Vietnamese authorities and to remain alert to changing weather conditions.
The embassy called on citizens to follow safety instructions issued by Vietnamese authorities and to remain alert to changing weather conditions.
Supplied

Hanoi: The UAE Embassy in Hanoi has urged Emirati citizens in Vietnam to exercise caution because of Storm Saudel, warning that the system could bring heavy rain and flooding to northern parts of the country.

In a post on X, the embassy called on citizens to follow safety instructions issued by Vietnamese authorities and to remain alert to changing weather conditions.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The embassy advised UAE nationals requiring emergency assistance to contact 0097180024 or 0097180044444, and urged citizens in the country to register with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Twajudi service.

Saudel regained tropical-storm strength over the northern East Sea early on Tuesday after previously weakening over China.

Vietnam’s National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said the storm had sustained winds of about 62 to 74 km/h, with stronger gusts, and was moving northeast.

Vietnamese forecasters said its centre was about 240km north of the Hoang Sa archipelago early on Tuesday. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Videos shared by Storm Centre showed rain falling over Al Ain..

Rain hits parts of UAE as NCM issues weather alert

1m read
A rugged Citizen Eco drive watch shines against a dramatic seaside backdrop.

Citizen Eco-Drive Review: Light-Powered Promaster

4m read
The Kurator's top summer escapes: Beyond the obvious

The Kurator's top summer escapes: Beyond the obvious

8m read
A woman holding an umbrella walking past a billboard of a happy family in Hanoi.

UAE warns citizens in Vietnam over storm

1m read