UAE urges citizens in Vietnam to take precautions ahead of tropical storm

UAE Embassy in Hanoi advises Emiratis to follow safety instructions issued by authorities
The UAE Embassy in Hanoi has urged Emirati citizens in Vietnam to exercise caution as a tropical storm, triggered by a tropical depression over the South China Sea, is expected to affect several parts of the country.
The embassy advised UAE nationals to follow all safety instructions issued by the Vietnamese authorities and remain alert as weather conditions develop.
It also urged citizens to register with the "Twajudi" service via the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate communication and assistance in the event of an emergency.
The mission asked Emiratis requiring urgent assistance to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' emergency numbers: +971 80024 or +971 80044444.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs provides the "Twajudi" service, specially designed to enhance communication with Emirati citizens abroad, 24/7. This service allows travelers to easily register via the Ministry’s website, mobile app, or WhatsApp—whether for themselves or their family members, including senior citizens, children, and people of determination.