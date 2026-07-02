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UAE urges citizens in Vietnam to take precautions ahead of tropical storm

UAE Embassy in Hanoi advises Emiratis to follow safety instructions issued by authorities

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A woman holding an umbrella walking past a billboard of a happy family in Hanoi.
A woman holding an umbrella walking past a billboard of a happy family in Hanoi.
AFP

The UAE Embassy in Hanoi has urged Emirati citizens in Vietnam to exercise caution as a tropical storm, triggered by a tropical depression over the South China Sea, is expected to affect several parts of the country.

The embassy advised UAE nationals to follow all safety instructions issued by the Vietnamese authorities and remain alert as weather conditions develop.

It also urged citizens to register with the "Twajudi" service via the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate communication and assistance in the event of an emergency.

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The mission asked Emiratis requiring urgent assistance to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' emergency numbers: +971 80024 or +971 80044444.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs provides the "Twajudi" service, specially designed to enhance communication with Emirati citizens abroad, 24/7. This service allows travelers to easily register via the Ministry’s website, mobile app, or WhatsApp—whether for themselves or their family members, including senior citizens, children, and people of determination.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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