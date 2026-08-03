The Kurator's summer destination round-up: Beyond the obvious

The real flex, though, is La Petite Maison - the French Riviera institution, all sunlit, calm by day and considerably livelier by night. Anandes is the only hotel anywhere offering LPM room service, which means you can eat one of the Med's most celebrated menus without putting on shoes. New this season, day passes let non-guests buy their way into that same atmosphere without booking a room, and there's a spa - hammam, sauna, two treatment rooms, a proper gym - for the mornings after. Add a concierge team that reportedly gets you into beach clubs the rest of the island can't, and it's less an escape from Mykonos than a better vantage point over it.