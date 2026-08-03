The Kurator's summer destination round-up: Beyond the obvious

These six destinations capture the spirit of summer, from Alpine peaks to tropical shores
Some summer trips stay with you long after the tan fades - not because of what you saw, but because of how it felt to be there.
That's the thread running through the places on this list. Each one, in its own way, hands you back the full, leisurely version of the season - the heat, light, long evenings, and the produce that's only this good for eight weeks a year.
Perched just above the main gondola in Crans, you’ll find your ultimate summer escape from the heat of the season. Anchored into the rocks from which it emerges, with open terraces and decks, Six Senses Crans-Montana sits directly on the slopes - perfect haven not just for winter enthusiasts but for discerning gourmet travellers seeking refined luxury amidst iconic Alpine landscapes and sweeping views of the Valais peaks.
Across a property comprising 77 guestrooms and suites as well as a standalone four-bedroom chalet, an exceptional experience awaits. Here, the timeless charm of the authentic Swiss chalet is reimagined through a contemporary lens with airy interiors, soaring ceilings, and smart, sustainable architecture. It is a place to slow down, reconnect with nature, and let your senses expand towards limitless Alpine horizons- a sanctuary that masterfully balances high-end architecture and striking designs with sensory and holistic well-being. The wellness journey naturally leads to the iconic Six Senses Spa, offering everything you need to refresh and rejuvenate through a modern take on ancient treatments and therapies with an Alpine twist. Here, one can resort and unwind which blends high-tech biohacking with high-touch therapies.
The culinary journey is equally memorable, with the hotel offering two restaurants, a bar and lounge as well as an outside rooftop pool with refreshments and poolside snacks available throughout the day. At Wild Cabin, an all-day dining restaurant, international cuisine is elevated by authentic local flavors- where locally sourced meat, fish, and vibrant seasonal vegetables are served family-style, passed around the table and enjoyed together. At Byakko, taste speaks through craftmanship. Every bite tells a story, every texture invites touch, and every detail reflects the care and skill behind it.
Say "Mykonos" and most people picture the same scene: bubbly on ice, beach-club house music, a celebrity or two. Fair enough - that island exists.
But get up early, before the boats anchor and the speakers switch on, and a completely different place appears. Whitewashed lanes sit empty. Fishermen unload the morning's catch. Locals get their streets back for an hour or two before the tourists arrive to reclaim them.
Anandes, leans hard into that other version of the island - perched above Mykonos Town with the windmills and the Aegean laid out below, close enough to the action to feel connected, far enough above it to feel like you've opted out. With just 42 rooms across seven categories, most with a private pool or hot tub, and interiors built from natural stone, pale wood, linen and rattan, it feels more like a considered private house than a hotel chasing a look.
The real flex, though, is La Petite Maison - the French Riviera institution, all sunlit, calm by day and considerably livelier by night. Anandes is the only hotel anywhere offering LPM room service, which means you can eat one of the Med's most celebrated menus without putting on shoes. New this season, day passes let non-guests buy their way into that same atmosphere without booking a room, and there's a spa - hammam, sauna, two treatment rooms, a proper gym - for the mornings after. Add a concierge team that reportedly gets you into beach clubs the rest of the island can't, and it's less an escape from Mykonos than a better vantage point over it.
Bali has become synonymous with wellness, but the island's approach has always run deeper than spa menus and sunrise yoga. At its heart is Tri Hita Karana, the centuries-old philosophy that harmony comes from balancing people, nature and the spiritual world - a belief that continues to shape everyday life and forms the inspiration behind the guest experience at Jumeirah Bali.
Perched above Dreamland Beach on Bali's southern coast, the all-villa resort blends contemporary luxury with the heritage of the ancient Hindu-Javanese kingdom. Across 123 private pool villas, sweeping views of the Indian Ocean are paired with architecture inspired by the island's rich cultural history, creating a retreat that feels deeply connected to its surroundings rather than separate from them.
That connection extends throughout the resort's experiences. Guests are encouraged to engage with Bali beyond its beaches through sunrise yoga, sound healing, personalised aromatherapy sessions and wellness rituals at Talise Spa, while opportunities to explore local traditions and craftsmanship offer a deeper understanding of the island's culture. Dining is equally immersive, with everything from Southeast Asian cuisine and flame-grilled specialities to sunset cocktails served against one of Bali's most dramatic coastal settings.
More than simply offering a luxurious place to stay, Jumeirah Bali invites travellers to experience the island through its traditions, philosophy and enduring sense of place. In an era when meaningful travel is increasingly prized over packed itineraries, it's the kind of destination that leaves guests with more than photographs - it leaves them with a deeper appreciation for the culture that makes Bali unlike anywhere else.
Everyone knows Champagne as the sound of a cork, not the shape of a landscape. That's the oversight worth correcting.
Beyond the celebration cliché is one of France's most captivating summer regions, where UNESCO-listed vineyards roll across the hillsides, sleepy villages preserve centuries-old traditions and some of the world's most celebrated wines begin their journey. Summer slows everything down. The golden light lingers a little longer over the vines, cellar doors open for intimate tastings, and leisurely lunches often become all-afternoon affairs. It's a destination built for lingering - precisely what most modern travel itineraries are designed to prevent.
Set on a hillside in Mutigny, overlooking the vineyards just minutes from Épernay, LOISIUM Wine & Spa Hotel Champagne captures that slower rhythm beautifully. Designed by French designers Patrick Jouin and Sanjit Manku, the contemporary retreat blends seamlessly into its surroundings with natural materials, floor-to-ceiling windows and warm, understated interiors that keep the landscape firmly in focus. Whether dining at La Table des Amis, where seasonal ingredients and regional specialities are paired with local Champagnes, or unwinding beside the panoramic fireplace at Les Bulles, every experience is rooted in a strong sense of place.
This summer, the hotel's new Time of Sun programme celebrates the season through immersive experiences designed around the region's natural rhythm. Guests can enjoy gourmet picnic baskets among the vineyards, embark on Champagne tastings that evolve with the changing light from afternoon to sunset, savour locally inspired culinary experiences through the Taste of Place series, or simply spend the afternoon at the Pool Club overlooking the vines. Beyond the hotel, curated visits with independent winegrowers and private cellar tours offer a rare opportunity to discover the craftsmanship behind every bottle.
LOISIUM doesn't simply invite guests to drink Champagne - it invites them to understand it. And in doing so, it transforms one of France's most famous wine regions into one of its most rewarding summer escapes.
While much of Spain heads for the coast in summer, Madrid does something far more interesting. It slows down. Afternoons are reserved for shaded cafés, galleries and long lunches before the city reawakens after sunset, when terraces fill, rooftop bars buzz and dinner rarely begins before 9pm. It's a rhythm that feels distinctly Madrileño - one that rewards travellers willing to embrace the city's slower pace rather than fight the heat.
Beyond its legendary nightlife, Madrid has become one of Europe's most compelling cultural capitals. The Prado, Reina Sofía and Thyssen-Bornemisza museums sit within easy reach of leafy Retiro Park, while neighbourhoods like Salamanca offer elegant boutiques, independent galleries and some of Spain's finest restaurants. Increasingly, it's a city that invites visitors to live like locals rather than rush between landmarks.
Hidden among the grand avenues of Salamanca's Golden Mile, Hotel Único Madrid captures that spirit perfectly. Occupying a beautifully restored 19th-century palace, the 44-room boutique hotel feels less like a conventional luxury property and more like the private residence of someone with impeccable taste. Its greatest surprise is a secluded garden - an unexpected oasis in the heart of the city - where guests linger over lunch at El Patio de Claudio, the hotel's Spanish bistro, which champions seasonal ingredients, relaxed dining and an atmosphere that encourages conversation over clock-watching.
Inside, serene rooms pair noble materials with understated design, while a dedicated wellness suite offers restorative treatments after long days exploring the capital. Concierge-led experiences range from private shopping along Madrid's Golden Mile to bespoke city tours, reflecting the hotel's quietly personalised approach to hospitality.
Much like Madrid itself, Hotel Único doesn't demand attention. It earns it. Elegant without being ostentatious and sophisticated without ever feeling formal, it's the kind of place that reminds you the best city breaks aren't about seeing everything - they're about knowing exactly where to slow down.
Vietnam has spent the last decade earning its place on every discerning traveller's radar, but while the country's coastline has drawn much of the attention, Hanoi remains its cultural heartbeat. It's a city where centuries-old temples stand beside French colonial architecture, where scooters weave through the Old Quarter's labyrinthine streets and the scent of fresh pho drifts from family-run kitchens before sunrise. Chaotic, elegant and endlessly layered, it's one of Southeast Asia's most captivating capitals.
Marking Fairmont's debut in Vietnam, Fairmont Hanoi arrives at the centre of that energy. Located just steps from the iconic Hoàn Kiếm Lake, at the crossroads of the city's historic Old Quarter and elegant French Quarter, the 241-room hotel blends contemporary luxury with the character that defines Hanoi itself. Designed by Perkins Eastman and Aston Design, the property draws inspiration from French Colonial and Indochinese architecture, while interiors celebrate Vietnamese craftsmanship through locally inspired art, lacquer finishes, rich textures and vibrant botanical installations.
More than simply a place to stay, Fairmont Hanoi has been conceived as a social destination. Eight restaurants, bars and lounges showcase both international and Vietnamese cuisine, while the expansive 3,500-square-metre CIRUA Bathhouse & Spa reinterprets traditional wellness rituals through thermal bathing, hydrotherapy and holistic treatments inspired by local healing traditions. A rooftop pool, elegant courtyard and thoughtfully curated cultural experiences further connect guests with the rhythm of the city, whether that's exploring nearby markets, discovering hidden cafés or wandering the atmospheric streets of the Old Quarter.
Like Hanoi itself, Fairmont balances heritage with reinvention. It honours the city's thousand-year history without feeling nostalgic, offering travellers a contemporary lens through which to experience one of Asia's most dynamic capitals. For those looking to pair urban exploration with world-class hospitality, it sets a confident new benchmark for luxury in Vietnam.