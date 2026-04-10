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Emiratis in New Zealand advised to stay alert due to Cyclone Vaianu

Embassy calls for vigilance and adherence to local authority guidance

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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A view of Auckland city skyline.
A view of Auckland city skyline.
Bloomberg

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Embassy in New Zealand has urged Emirati nationals in the country to exercise caution as heavy rain and strong winds are forecast to affect several regions due to Cyclone “Faiano”.

In an advisory, the mission called on citizens to remain vigilant and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities, as weather conditions are expected to deteriorate.

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The embassy also urged nationals to contact emergency numbers 0097180024 or 0097180044444 if needed, and to ensure they are registered on the Tawajudi service to facilitate communication and support.

Cyclone “Vaianu” is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds and hazardous coastal conditions to parts of New Zealand, with authorities warning of potential flooding and widespread disruption.

Authorities say the storm could affect large areas, particularly in the North Island, and have urged residents to follow official safety guidance and prepare for severe weather.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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