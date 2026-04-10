NCM warns of continued unstable conditions with rain and strong winds
Rain accompanied by thunder and lightning was reported overnight in parts of the UAE, as unsettled weather continues across the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The unstable conditions are expected to persist, with convective cloud formation bringing further chances of rainfall, alongside periods of strong winds and blowing dust in exposed areas. Temperatures remain steady, while sea conditions are generally slight to moderate but may turn rough at times.
Unsettled weather is set to continue on Friday, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and a continued chance of rain in scattered areas. Temperatures are expected to edge slightly higher, reaching 29°C–32°C in coastal and island areas, up to 37°C inland, and around 27°C in mountainous regions.
Winds will remain light to moderate but may freshen at intervals, raising dust and reducing visibility in exposed areas. Seas in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to stay slight to moderate.
The unsettled pattern will persist into the weekend, with Saturday bringing partly cloudy to cloudy skies and a continued chance of rainfall in scattered areas. Fresh winds may lift dust, with the Arabian Gulf turning rough at times.
On Sunday, convective clouds and further rainfall chances continue, alongside a slight drop in temperatures. Visibility may be reduced due to blowing dust, and seas could turn moderate to rough, especially in the Arabian Gulf.
By Monday, partly cloudy conditions continue with light rain possible over eastern and southern areas. Winds may strengthen to around 40 km/h, with seas becoming moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough at times in the Oman Sea by evening.
Conditions are expected to ease slightly by Tuesday, though moderate to fresh northwesterly winds could still raise dust and sand inland, with rough seas persisting in places.