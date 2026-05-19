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Why your salary day in the UAE is about to change

New rules introduce a formal escalation system with fixed timelines and penalties

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
3 MIN READ
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Why your salary day in the UAE is about to change
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Dubai: Private sector employees in the UAE are set to come under a stricter salary payment framework beginning June 1, 2026, after the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) introduced new wage protection rules aimed at tightening employer compliance.

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The headline change is simple: salaries for the previous month are now officially due on the first day of every month. Under the new ministerial resolution, companies must transfer wages through the Wage Protection System (WPS) or another payment channel approved by MOHRE. Any payment made after the due date is treated as delayed.

For many UAE residents, the immediate question is whether this changes their actual payday. In practice, employees whose companies already process salaries on the first day of the month may notice little difference. The bigger impact falls on employers that regularly delay salary transfers, because the new rules introduce a formal escalation system with fixed timelines and penalties.

MOHRE says the changes are intended to:

  • Organise wage payment processes

  • Increase compliance rates

  • Support labour market stability

  • Improve transparency around employer obligations

The ministry has also introduced what it describes as a regulatory grace period before severe administrative measures are imposed. Still, enforcement technically begins immediately after salaries become due.

So when is salary officially due?

Starting June 1, 2026:

  • Salaries for the previous month become due on the first day of the following month

  • Payments must be processed through WPS or another MOHRE-approved system

  • Any payment after that date is officially considered delayed

For example, a May 2026 salary becomes due on June 1, 2026. That does not automatically mean a company faces maximum penalties on June 2. Instead, MOHRE has outlined a phased enforcement timeline that escalates gradually.

What happens if salaries delayed?

From the second day after salaries become due, authorities can begin electronic monitoring and issue warning notices to employers. By the fifth day of delay, companies may begin facing restrictions linked to work permit issuance. Employers can also receive formal notices requiring them to settle unpaid wages.

The pressure increases significantly from the 11th day onward. At that stage, repeat violations within six months can trigger:

  • Administrative fines under existing cabinet regulations

  • Downgrading of companies into the third business classification category

That downgrade can affect a company’s regulatory standing and labour-related transactions. From the 16th day of delay, MOHRE may escalate matters further by:

  • Registering labour disputes on behalf of workers

  • Imposing additional work permit suspensions

  • Tightening measures on larger employers and high-risk sectors

The ministry specifically highlighted sectors such as construction, transport, storage, security services, cleaning services, and recruitment agencies.

The tougher measures particularly target companies employing 25 workers or more. If salary delays continue beyond the 21st day, the penalties become considerably harsher. For companies employing 50 workers or more, repeated violations may lead to:

  • Referral to public prosecutors

  • Enforcement orders to recover unpaid wages

  • Precautionary asset seizures

  • Travel bans on responsible company officials

  • Notifications to other government entities for further legal action

This marks one of the UAE’s strongest enforcement frameworks around delayed wage payments in the private sector.

What counts as “salary paid”?

One of the more notable parts of the resolution is the introduction of an 85 per cent compliance threshold. MOHRE said a company will still be considered compliant if it transfers at least 85 per cent of total wages due on time.

An employee also will not be classified as unpaid if:

  • At least 85 per cent of salary is paid

  • The remaining amount relates to legally documented deductions

This could apply to situations involving:

  • Approved payroll deductions

  • Employee loans

  • Absence-related deductions

  • Other lawful payroll adjustments

Employers must still maintain documents proving those deductions are legitimate.

Who is excluded from calculations?

The ministry said several worker categories are excluded from wage protection calculations, including:

  • Employees involved in active labour disputes

  • Workers reported absent from work

  • Employees on unpaid leave

  • Foreign workers paid outside the UAE by overseas entities

Some sectors and permit categories are also exempt from the resolution. These include:

  • Short-term work permits lasting less than three months

  • Fishing boats

  • Citizen-owned public taxis

  • Banks

  • Places of worship

MOHRE also clarified that companies may appoint third-party providers to process salary payments. Even so, legal responsibility for paying workers on time remains with the employer.

How this mean for UAE employees?

The resolution does not automatically change employment contracts, salary amounts or workplace benefits. The key change is the government’s enforcement structure around delayed salaries.

The UAE has spent years expanding oversight of private sector wage payments through WPS, which electronically tracks salary transfers. The latest resolution strengthens that system with:

  • Fixed salary due dates

  • Faster intervention timelines

  • Stronger penalties for repeat delays

  • Clearer compliance benchmarks

For employees, the changes could mean faster escalation when salaries are repeatedly delayed. For employers, it significantly narrows flexibility around payroll delays and increases the regulatory consequences tied to missing salary deadlines.

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