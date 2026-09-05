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Dominican Republic's Joheirry Mola Dominguez crowned Miss World 2026

Dominican Republic celebrates historic Miss World crown after 44 years

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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Dominican Republic's Joheirry Mola Dominguez crowned Miss World 2026
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It was a night to remember for the Dominican Republic as Joheirry Mola Dominguez was crowned Miss World 2026 at a glittering ceremony in Nha Trang, Vietnam.

Mola competed with more than 100 contestants from around the world, making her way through several stages of the competition before finally taking home the coveted crown. Spain’s Elisabeth Reynés was named first runner-up, while Malaysia’s Taanusiya Chetty finished as second runner-up.

The victory was an emotional and historic moment for the Dominican Republic. Mola becomes only the second woman from her country to win the Miss World title. The nation’s first victory came more than four decades ago, when Mariasela Álvarez won the crown in 1982.

Beyond the glamour of the competition, Mola has also been recognised for her involvement in community and social initiatives. Her journey reflects the pageant’s “Beauty With a Purpose” message, which encourages contestants to use their platform to make a positive difference in society.

Mola succeeds Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Miss World 2025. With the crown now hers, she begins a new chapter representing Miss World on the international stage.

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