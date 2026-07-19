Gwendoline Soriano of Baguio crowned Binibining Pilipinas International 2026

Soriano also won the Best in Swimsuit and Best in Evening Gown awards
Dubai: Gwendoline Meliz Soriano of Baguio City was crowned Binibining Pilipinas International 2026 during the 62nd Binibining Pilipinas Grand Coronation Night, held Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Soriano, who also won the Best in Swimsuit and Best in Evening Gown awards during the coronation night, succeeds Katrina Johnson as the country's representative to the Miss International pageant.
During the final question-and-answer segment, the Top 4 finalists were asked: "What future do you envision for yourself, and how will a Binibining Pilipinas title help you get to that destination?"
Soriano said she hopes to become an "aspirational leader" and use the title to inspire others to pursue their dreams.
"I'm here now, not because of my own strength, not because of my own beauty and skills, but only by the grace of God," she said.
She added that she hopes to be remembered as someone who shares "hope" and has "a big faith and a big heart."
"Today is the start and the beginning of the preparations for the upcoming pageant," Soriano said.
The Binibining Pilipinas organization congratulated Soriano following her victory, saying she would represent the Philippines on the Miss International stage.
Soriano will represent the Philippines at Miss International 2027.