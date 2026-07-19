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Gwendoline Soriano of Baguio crowned Binibining Pilipinas International 2026

Soriano also won the Best in Swimsuit and Best in Evening Gown awards

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Gwendoline Soriano of Baguio City crowned as Binibining Pilipinas International 2026
Gwendoline Soriano of Baguio City crowned as Binibining Pilipinas International 2026
Instagram/bbpilipinasofficial

Dubai: Gwendoline Meliz Soriano of Baguio City was crowned Binibining Pilipinas International 2026 during the 62nd Binibining Pilipinas Grand Coronation Night, held Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Soriano, who also won the Best in Swimsuit and Best in Evening Gown awards during the coronation night, succeeds Katrina Johnson as the country's representative to the Miss International pageant.

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Soriano hopes to inspire others beyond the crown

During the final question-and-answer segment, the Top 4 finalists were asked: "What future do you envision for yourself, and how will a Binibining Pilipinas title help you get to that destination?"

Soriano said she hopes to become an "aspirational leader" and use the title to inspire others to pursue their dreams.

"I'm here now, not because of my own strength, not because of my own beauty and skills, but only by the grace of God," she said.

She added that she hopes to be remembered as someone who shares "hope" and has "a big faith and a big heart."

"Today is the start and the beginning of the preparations for the upcoming pageant," Soriano said.

The Binibining Pilipinas organization congratulated Soriano following her victory, saying she would represent the Philippines on the Miss International stage.

Soriano will represent the Philippines at Miss International 2027.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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