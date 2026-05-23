Severe weather and flooding risks sweep across Texas amid storm warnings
Abu Dhabi: The Consulate General of the UAE in Houston has urged Emirati citizens in the United States to exercise caution amid heavy rainfall and flood warnings affecting parts of Texas.
In a statement posted on its official social media accounts, the consulate called on UAE nationals to follow safety instructions issued by local authorities and to remain alert as severe weather conditions continue across parts of the state.
The consulate also urged UAE nationals to register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ “Twajudi” service to ensure easier communication and support during emergencies.
Emergency contact numbers were additionally provided for citizens requiring urgent assistance, including 0097180024 and 0097180044444.
The warning comes as large parts of Texas face unstable weather conditions linked to intense thunderstorms and torrential rainfall, raising concerns over flash flooding, road closures, and travel disruptions in several cities.
According to weather forecasts in the US, heavy rain bands are expected to continue sweeping across eastern and central Texas through the weekend, accompanied by strong winds, lightning, and possible localized flooding in low-lying areas.