GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

UAE consulate warns citizens in Houston over cold snap

The consulate called on nationals to follow instructions issued by local authorities

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE consulate warns citizens in Houston over cold snap
Unsplash

Dubai: The UAE Consulate in Houston has urged Emirati citizens in the United States to exercise caution amid an expected sharp drop in temperatures in the city.

In a statement, the consulate called on nationals to follow safety instructions issued by local authorities, stressing the importance of preparedness during extreme weather conditions.

The mission also advised citizens to contact emergency support numbers 0097180024 or 0097180044444 if needed, and to ensure they are registered with the Tawajudi service to facilitate communication and assistance.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Discounts, perks for Philippine seniors: What to know

Discounts, perks for Philippine seniors: What to know

4m read
Natural-born Filipinos who become citizens of another nation forfeit Philippine citizenship "automatically", rendering their old Philippine passports null and void — no matter the expiration date, according to the Philippine Embassy in Washington DC.

Former Filipinos: Old passport 'invalid forever'

3m read
How US visa bond rule will affect Bangladeshis in UAE

How US visa bond rule will affect Bangladeshis in UAE

2m read
Gazans say goodbye to a year marked by war and loss

Gazans say goodbye to a year marked by war and loss

1m read