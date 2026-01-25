UAE consulate warns citizens in Houston over cold snap

The consulate called on nationals to follow instructions issued by local authorities
Dubai: The UAE Consulate in Houston has urged Emirati citizens in the United States to exercise caution amid an expected sharp drop in temperatures in the city.
In a statement, the consulate called on nationals to follow safety instructions issued by local authorities, stressing the importance of preparedness during extreme weather conditions.
The mission also advised citizens to contact emergency support numbers 0097180024 or 0097180044444 if needed, and to ensure they are registered with the Tawajudi service to facilitate communication and assistance.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox