GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

UAE issues advisory for citizens amid New York snowstorm

Emergency contacts shared and Emiratis urged to stay alert as weather conditions worsen

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Strong winds kick up snow in Lowville, New York, on Saturday, January 24, 2026.
Strong winds kick up snow in Lowville, New York, on Saturday, January 24, 2026.
AP

Dubai: The UAE Consulate in New York has issued an advisory urging Emirati citizens in the United States to exercise caution as a snowstorm is forecast to affect New York State and surrounding areas.

In a statement, the consulate called on citizens to follow safety instructions issued by local authorities, remain alert to changing weather conditions, and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

The mission also advised citizens to contact emergency support on 0097180044444 or 0097180024 if needed, and to register their details through the Tawajudi service to help facilitate assistance during emergencies.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEAmerica

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Discounts, perks for Philippine seniors: What to know

Discounts, perks for Philippine seniors: What to know

4m read
Natural-born Filipinos who become citizens of another nation forfeit Philippine citizenship "automatically", rendering their old Philippine passports null and void — no matter the expiration date, according to the Philippine Embassy in Washington DC.

Former Filipinos: Old passport 'invalid forever'

3m read
From choking games to dangerous stunts, social media challenges are putting teens’ lives at risk

Viral choking game: Dubai Police issue strong warning

1m read
Snowstorm disrupts flights as Orly Airport battles ice

Snowstorm disrupts flights as Orly Airport battles ice

1m read