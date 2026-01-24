Emergency contacts shared and Emiratis urged to stay alert as weather conditions worsen
Dubai: The UAE Consulate in New York has issued an advisory urging Emirati citizens in the United States to exercise caution as a snowstorm is forecast to affect New York State and surrounding areas.
In a statement, the consulate called on citizens to follow safety instructions issued by local authorities, remain alert to changing weather conditions, and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.
The mission also advised citizens to contact emergency support on 0097180044444 or 0097180024 if needed, and to register their details through the Tawajudi service to help facilitate assistance during emergencies.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox