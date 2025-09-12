UAE warns citizens in London to stay cautious amid major protests

UAE Mission issues safety alert for Emiratis in UK ahead of London rallies
Dubai: The UAE Mission in London has advised Emirati citizens in the United Kingdom to exercise caution on Saturday, September 13, as large demonstrations and public gatherings are expected across central London.
The mission urged citizens to follow safety instructions issued by local authorities, remain vigilant in crowded areas, and contact the emergency numbers 0097180024 or 0097180044444 if assistance is required. Emiratis were also reminded to register with the “Twajudi” service, the Foreign Ministry’s platform that supports citizens abroad during emergencies.
British police said the capital will see one of its largest security operations of the year, with more than 1,600 officers deployed. Around 500 officers are being drafted in from other forces, while about 1,000 will be assigned specifically to oversee two rival demonstrations in Westminster.
One march, billed as “Unite the Kingdom” and organised by Stephen Yaxley Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson, will set off from Stamford Street late Saturday morning and move across Westminster Bridge toward Whitehall. A counter-protest, organised by Stand Up To Racism, will begin at Russell Square at midday and head south to Whitehall. Police confirmed barriers will be in place to keep the groups apart and minimise the risk of clashes.
Commander Clair Haynes, who is overseeing the operation, said Saturday would be “a very busy day with protest, sporting fixtures, concerts and other events” across the city. “The Met is used to delivering complex, large-scale operations to keep the public safe and we have a detailed plan in place,” she said.
Haynes added that officers would take a firm stance against hate speech, noting concerns raised by Muslim communities over past incidents of anti-Muslim rhetoric at similar rallies. “Everyone should be able to feel safe travelling into and around London,” she said.
Police confirmed that conditions under the Public Order Act have been imposed on both demonstrations to prevent serious disruption, warning that failure to comply could lead to arrest.
