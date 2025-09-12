UAE warns citizens in London to stay cautious amid major protests

One march, billed as “Unite the Kingdom” and organised by Stephen Yaxley Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson, will set off from Stamford Street late Saturday morning and move across Westminster Bridge toward Whitehall. A counter-protest, organised by Stand Up To Racism, will begin at Russell Square at midday and head south to Whitehall. Police confirmed barriers will be in place to keep the groups apart and minimise the risk of clashes.