A further video from Storm Centre showed rainfall along the same road as convective clouds developed over parts of the UAE.

Further chances of afternoon rainfall are expected in parts of the UAE from Friday through Sunday, particularly as convective clouds develop over some areas.

The unsettled weather pattern is expected to persist over the coming days, with the NCM forecasting the development of rain-producing convective clouds over eastern and southern areas on Thursday.

Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Thursday morning, particularly over some western coastal areas, where there is a chance of mist forming.

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