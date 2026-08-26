Videos shared by Storm Centre showed rain falling over parts of the country
Dubai: Rain swept parts of Al Ain and Shawkah on Wednesday as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) earlier issued a convective cloud alert, warning of potentially hazardous weather conditions.
Videos shared by Storm Centre showed rain falling over Al Ain.
Another video showed showers along Shawkah Road in the Eastern Region, with rain continuing to affect the area.
A further video from Storm Centre showed rainfall along the same road as convective clouds developed over parts of the UAE.
The NCM's convective cloud alert remains in effect until 10pm on Wednesday, with residents advised to remain alert when planning outdoor activities.
The weather authority warned that hazardous weather events are expected and urged the public to follow safety advice issued by the authorities.
Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Thursday morning, particularly over some western coastal areas, where there is a chance of mist forming.
Sea conditions are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
The unsettled weather pattern is expected to persist over the coming days, with the NCM forecasting the development of rain-producing convective clouds over eastern and southern areas on Thursday.
Further chances of afternoon rainfall are expected in parts of the UAE from Friday through Sunday, particularly as convective clouds develop over some areas.