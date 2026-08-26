GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 41°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Rain hits Al Ain and Shawkah as NCM issues convective cloud alert

Videos shared by Storm Centre showed rain falling over parts of the country

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Videos shared by Storm Centre showed rain falling over Al Ain..
Videos shared by Storm Centre showed rain falling over Al Ain..
X/Storm_centre

Dubai: Rain swept parts of Al Ain and Shawkah on Wednesday as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) earlier issued a convective cloud alert, warning of potentially hazardous weather conditions.

Videos shared by Storm Centre showed rain falling over Al Ain.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Another video showed showers along Shawkah Road in the Eastern Region, with rain continuing to affect the area.

A further video from Storm Centre showed rainfall along the same road as convective clouds developed over parts of the UAE.

The NCM's convective cloud alert remains in effect until 10pm on Wednesday, with residents advised to remain alert when planning outdoor activities.

The weather authority warned that hazardous weather events are expected and urged the public to follow safety advice issued by the authorities.

More rain possible

Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Thursday morning, particularly over some western coastal areas, where there is a chance of mist forming.

Sea conditions are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

The unsettled weather pattern is expected to persist over the coming days, with the NCM forecasting the development of rain-producing convective clouds over eastern and southern areas on Thursday.

Further chances of afternoon rainfall are expected in parts of the UAE from Friday through Sunday, particularly as convective clouds develop over some areas.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE weather: Storm hits Al Ain, hail seen in Dubai

UAE weather: Storm hits Al Ain, hail seen in Dubai

2m read
Rain in Al Foah, Al Ain.

Video: Rain hits Al Ain as unsettled weather continues

1m read
Heavy rains on Sa'a area in Al Ain city.

Heavy rain hits Al Ain as UAE heat hits 49.3°C

1m read
Rain pours on the Abu Dhabi–Al Ain road.

Rain returns to parts of UAE as NCM issues alert

2m read