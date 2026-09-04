UAE weather alert: Rain hits parts of the country amid cloud warning

Motorists urged caution as brief, intense rains and blowing dust sweep parts of UAE
Dubai: Rain has begun falling in parts of the UAE, with a downpour reported in Al Dhaid in the Emirate of Sharjah on Friday, according to NCM.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had earlier issued an alert for convective cloud formation, warning of a chance of rainfall accompanied by fresh to strong winds. The winds may cause blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility at times, the NCM said.
The alert is in effect from 1.30pm to 10pm on Friday, September 4, and covers some eastern and southern areas of the country. A map issued by the NCM showed the affected zones stretching across parts of the east coast, including areas near Fujairah and Sharjah, as well as a pocket in the south of the country.
Convective clouds are common during transitional periods between seasons in the UAE, often forming rapidly and bringing short, intense bursts of rain along with gusty winds.
Residents in the affected areas have been advised to exercise caution, particularly motorists, given the possibility of reduced visibility from blowing dust and sand.
The NCM regularly issues such alerts as the country heads into the cooler months, when convective activity tends to increase compared with the peak of summer.
Residents are advised to follow official NCM updates for the latest on weather conditions across the country.