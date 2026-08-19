GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather forecast: More rain, blowing dust despite 50°C heat

Convective clouds may bring afternoon rain as winds reach 40 km/h

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions, with convective clouds developing in the east and south during the afternoon and bringing a chance of rainfall.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions, with convective clouds developing in the east and south during the afternoon and bringing a chance of rainfall.
Supplied

Dubai: Temperatures could reach 50°C in parts of the UAE on Wednesday, with more rain forecast over eastern and southern areas after summer showers swept parts of the country a day earlier.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions, with convective clouds developing in the east and south during the afternoon and bringing a chance of rainfall.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Internal areas will record the highest temperatures at between 45°C and 50°C, compared with 39°C to 45°C along the coast and islands. Mountain temperatures will range from 33°C to 39°C.

Winds will be light to moderate but could freshen at times, stirring up dust. They could reach 40 km/h across internal and mountainous areas and 35 km/h along the coast.

Humidity will increase overnight and into Thursday morning over some coastal areas, raising the possibility of mist. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

The NCM forecast a decrease in temperatures on Thursday, although winds reaching 40 km/h could cause blowing dust in western areas. The Arabian Gulf may become rough at times in the west.

The chance of afternoon convective clouds in eastern areas will continue on Friday and Saturday, while winds could reach 35 km/h. Conditions are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy on Sunday.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Weather conditions would be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds expected to develop over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon, bringing a chance of rainfall.

UAE weather: 50°C heat, rain and blowing dust forecast

2m read
Rain, clouds, and high humidity: UAE weather alert for Sunday

UAE forecasts four days of rain and unstable weather

2m read
Partly cloudy skies, scattered rain chances to linger over eastern and southern areas

More rain expected across UAE this week, says NCM

1m read
Temperatures are forecast to range between 45°C and 50°C inland, 42°C to 47°C along the coast and islands, and 33°C to 39°C in the mountains.

Temperatures to reach 50°C as rain chances continue

1m read