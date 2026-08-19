Convective clouds may bring afternoon rain as winds reach 40 km/h
Dubai: Temperatures could reach 50°C in parts of the UAE on Wednesday, with more rain forecast over eastern and southern areas after summer showers swept parts of the country a day earlier.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions, with convective clouds developing in the east and south during the afternoon and bringing a chance of rainfall.
Internal areas will record the highest temperatures at between 45°C and 50°C, compared with 39°C to 45°C along the coast and islands. Mountain temperatures will range from 33°C to 39°C.
Winds will be light to moderate but could freshen at times, stirring up dust. They could reach 40 km/h across internal and mountainous areas and 35 km/h along the coast.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Thursday morning over some coastal areas, raising the possibility of mist. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
The NCM forecast a decrease in temperatures on Thursday, although winds reaching 40 km/h could cause blowing dust in western areas. The Arabian Gulf may become rough at times in the west.
The chance of afternoon convective clouds in eastern areas will continue on Friday and Saturday, while winds could reach 35 km/h. Conditions are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy on Sunday.