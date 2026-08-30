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Nepal flood death toll rises to 781, with 2,502 missing: disaster authority

Nepal's missing list includes 592 unaccounted for foreigners

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AFP
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Nepal flash floods: Death toll climbs
Nepal flash floods: Death toll climbs

Devastating floods near the border with China killed at least 781 people in Nepal, its disaster authority said on Sunday, with 2,502 people missing as rescue efforts continued for a fifth day.

Chinese state media earlier confirmed 16 dead in Tibet and 546 people missing following Wednesday's disaster, taking the overall toll to 797 dead and 3,048 unaccounted for.

Nepal's missing list includes 592 foreigners unaccounted for.

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It also includes 933 workers on hydropower projects along the river which the torrent crashed through, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

Nepal's disaster agency listed 1,910 missing citizens in a update on Sunday.

That includes 562 unaccounted for in the hardest-hit district of Rasuwa.

In India, authorities said they had recovered seven bodies from rivers flowing from Nepal, believed to be flood victims. 

However, they are not included in the toll.

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