Nepal avalanche: 403 tourists, pilgrims 'missing', 157 bodies recovered

Glacier-linked avalanche sweeps away villages and infrastructure along Nepal-China border
About 403 people, including 341 foreign nationals, are reported "missing" as the scale of the missing-persons crisis has continued to grow after a catastrophic flash flood tore through the Nepal-China border region, sweeping away homes, roads, bridges and critical infrastructure in one of the Himalayas' deadliest disasters in years.
A Nepal Tourism Board list initially identified 384 travellers as missing — 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepalis.
Nepalese police said 157 bodies had been recovered on the Nepalese side, while Chinese authorities reported three deaths in Tibet's Gyirong County, bringing the confirmed toll on both sides of the border to at least 160.
Hundreds more remain unaccounted for as authorities work to reconcile lists from police, tourism agencies, travel companies and foreign governments.
A later preliminary tally put the number at about 403 people, including 341 foreign nationals. Officials stressed that these figures are still being verified and do not necessarily mean all those listed are dead.
Among those reported missing are:
133 Indians, many believed to have been travelling toward Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar;
47 Americans;
34 Australians;
33 Britons;
24 Canadians;
South Korean workers employed at a hydropower project;
citizens of Malaysia, South Africa and other countries.
The flood struck along a route used by pilgrims heading toward Kailash Mansarovar as well as trekkers visiting the Langtang region.
The timing coincided with the Janai Purnima festival, when large numbers of people travel through the Himalayan region.
The devastation was not confined to Nepal.
On the Chinese side, Gyirong County in Tibet suffered major damage, including at the Gyirong land port, a key border-trading and transport hub.
Chinese state media reported three deaths and 265 people missing in Tibet. President Xi Jinping ordered an "all-out" search and rescue operation, with authorities deploying hundreds of rescuers to the border area.
China said at least 574 rescuers had been deployed to the Gyirong crossing during the initial response.
The operation has been complicated by huge quantities of mud and sediment. Some areas were reportedly buried under roughly 1.5 metres of debris, making access extremely difficult.
Initial reports suggested that an earthquake may have triggered the disaster.
But subsequent analysis by the U.S. Geological Survey indicated that there was no earthquake immediately preceding the flash flood.
Instead, scientists and officials increasingly pointed to a landslide or ice-rock avalanche that blocked or disrupted the river before releasing an enormous volume of water downstream.
Reuters reported that the lower part of a glacier may have collapsed, sending ice and rock into the river system and producing the devastating surge.
The precise sequence of events remains under investigation.
Glacial/rock instability → ice-rock avalanche or landslide → river blockage → sudden release of water and debris → flash flood → destruction downstream
The event illustrates why Himalayan communities are particularly vulnerable to cascading disasters, where a landslide or glacier collapse can rapidly transform into a flood capable of travelling many kilometres downstream.
One of the most urgent concerns now is that the disaster may not be over.
Scientists have warned that a blockage remains upstream and could trigger another sudden flood if it collapses.
Qianggong Zhang, head of climate and environmental risks at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development in Kathmandu, warned that authorities must monitor the remaining blockage because another surge could occur.
Authorities on the Tibetan side have also warned of additional landslides and dangerous road conditions.
That has complicated rescue efforts: crews must balance the search for survivors against the possibility of another wall of water and debris.
The flood caused extensive damage to Nepal's already difficult mountain infrastructure.
Authorities reported destruction or damage to:
at least 19 bridges;
roughly 40 kilometres of roads;
houses and villages along the river;
power transmission and distribution infrastructure;
hydropower facilities;
the Gyirong border crossing and surrounding roads.
Nepal's Electricity Authority reported damage to around 430 megawatts of electricity-generation capacity, including hydropower and solar facilities. The damage disrupted electricity supplies in parts of the country.
The destruction of roads and bridges is also making it much harder for rescue teams to reach isolated communities.
Nepalese police, soldiers, emergency workers and local volunteers have been searching for survivors and recovering bodies.
But helicopters and ground teams have faced severe access problems because of flooding, mud, damaged roads and unstable terrain.
China has launched its own major search operation on the Tibetan side, while neighbouring countries and international organisations are preparing or providing assistance.
India has also offered support as authorities monitor downstream risks, particularly because flooding and landslides can spread beyond the immediate disaster zone.
Aug. 26, morning: A sudden ice-rock avalanche/landslide and flood strikes the Nepal-Tibet border region.
About 8:30 a.m.: The flood hits areas around the Bhote Koshi/Lhende river system, sweeping through settlements, roads and infrastructure.
Aug. 26, afternoon: Initial reports put the death toll far lower, but the number rapidly rises as rescuers reach previously inaccessible areas.
Aug. 26, evening: Nepal Tourism Board reports 384 travellers missing, including 291 foreign nationals.
Aug. 26–27: Chinese authorities report deaths and hundreds missing in Tibet's Gyirong County.
Aug. 27: Nepalese police report 157 bodies recovered. The combined Nepal-China death toll reaches at least 160.
Aug. 27: Authorities continue searching for hundreds of missing people while scientists warn that an upstream blockage could produce another flood.