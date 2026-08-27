Nepal says 517 foreigners 'out of contact' after deadly floods

Global search underway with tourists from India, US and Europe still unaccounted
Nepal's Tourism Board said 517 foreigners remained out of contact on Thursday, more than 24 hours after a deadly flood tore through the border region with Tibet.
Overall, in both Nepal and China, more than 1,300 people are missing, and 180 are dead.
Among the missing are 178 from India, 65 from the United States, 53 from Ukraine, 51 from Malaysia, 35 from Australia, 33 from Britain and 25 from Canada.
In addition, there are nine from Singapore, eight from Germany and eight from Russia.
The Nepal Tourism Board said authorities were working to "verify the whereabouts and safety status of tourists and travellers" in the disaster areas.
Nepal's police have given an overall missing figure of 823 people, and 177 dead.
In China, state media said the "mudslide disaster" at the Gyirong Port in Tibet killed three people, while 558 people, including 260 foreigners, are missing.