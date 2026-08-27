GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 42°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

Nepal says 517 foreigners 'out of contact' after deadly floods

Global search underway with tourists from India, US and Europe still unaccounted

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Nepal flash floods: World leaders assure support as hundreds of foreigners remain missing
Nepal flash floods: World leaders assure support as hundreds of foreigners remain missing

Nepal's Tourism Board said 517 foreigners remained out of contact on Thursday, more than 24 hours after a deadly flood tore through the border region with Tibet.

Overall, in both Nepal and China, more than 1,300 people are missing, and 180 are dead.

Among the missing are 178 from India, 65 from the United States, 53 from Ukraine, 51 from Malaysia, 35 from Australia, 33 from Britain and 25 from Canada.

In addition, there are nine from Singapore, eight from Germany and eight from Russia.

The Nepal Tourism Board said authorities were working to "verify the whereabouts and safety status of tourists and travellers" in the disaster areas.

Nepal's police have given an overall missing figure of 823 people, and 177 dead.

In China, state media said the "mudslide disaster" at the Gyirong Port in Tibet killed three people, while 558 people, including 260 foreigners, are missing.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

What experts know so far about Nepal's deadly floods

What experts know so far about Nepal's deadly floods

2m read
A horrific scene of severe flooding at the Rasuwagadhi border point on the Nepal-Tibet border. The strong currents wreaked havoc across the area, leaving 400 pilgrims and 105 Indian tourists also missing in the Nepal floods.

Nepal avalanche: 157 dead, 403 tourists still missing

4m read
A photograph taken on August 26, 2026 shows a truck and buildings partially submerged by mud following flash floods and a landslide disaster in Devghat, in Nepal's Nuwakot district.

Nepal-Tibet glacier landslide: Death toll rises to 160

4m read
A massive flood and landslide disaster on the Nepal-Tibet border killed at least 160 people on Wednesday and left several hundred missing, many of them foreign tourists.

Nepal-Tibet flood toll hits 160 as 157 bodies found

3m read