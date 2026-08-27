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Thirty-four Australians missing in Nepal flash floods: PM Albanese

PM Albanese says information scarce as families await news from Nepal

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AFP
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A resident walks along a street covered in mud following flash floods and a landslide disaster in Devghat, in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 26, 2026.
A resident walks along a street covered in mud following flash floods and a landslide disaster in Devghat, in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 26, 2026.
AFP

Thirty-four Australians are missing following flash flooding through the Nepal-Tibet border region, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Thursday.

"At this point Nepal is a developing country, it doesn't have the resources that an event like that would have in Australia, so information is difficult," he told a panel discussion. 

"Our thoughts are with all those who will be concerned about their loved ones today."

The Australians are among hundreds of people missing in flash floods and landslides that killed at least 160. The death toll appeared likely to rise.

Australia's foreign ministry said: "We are aware of a number of Australians in the area and Australian officials are urgently working to confirm their welfare."

"We are liaising with local authorities as well as tour operators," a spokesperson said.

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