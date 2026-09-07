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UAE Search and Rescue Team continues relief operations in flood-hit Nepal

Ground surveys, aerial imaging and 3D mapping are being used in operations across Rasuwa

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Kathmandu: The UAE Search and Rescue Team has continued its field operations in Rasuwa area of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, as part of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to support the Nepalese authorities in search and rescue operations and in responding to the aftermath of the devastating floods that struck the country.

Field operations are continuing in coordination with the Nepalese authorities in Rasuwa, using advanced equipment and technologies to conduct ground surveys. Drones are also being deployed for aerial imaging and surveying and to produce three-dimensional maps.

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These operations are helping accelerate search and rescue efforts, saving time and resources and strengthening efforts to alleviate the difficult humanitarian situation in Nepal following the floods, which have left thousands dead or missing.

Hammoud Al Afari, Director of UAE Relief Operations, said the UAE team is deploying all available resources to provide humanitarian support under challenging conditions, locate missing persons in disaster-stricken areas and assess other affected sites to ensure continued assistance to those impacted.

He added that these efforts underscore the UAE’s longstanding humanitarian commitment to assisting communities affected by natural disasters around the world and providing support in times of crisis and disaster.

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