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Affected by the floods in Nepal? Share your story with Gulf News

Have you or someone you know been affected by the situation in Nepal? Tell us your story

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji, Reporter
1 MIN READ
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An aerial view shows a torrent of muddy water surging past houses and through the Trishuli River in the aftermath of flash floods at Trishuli Center in Nepal's Nuwakot district on September 1, 2026.
An aerial view shows a torrent of muddy water surging past houses and through the Trishuli River in the aftermath of flash floods at Trishuli Center in Nepal's Nuwakot district on September 1, 2026.
AFP-ARUN SANKAR

Dubai: As the situation in Nepal continues to affect communities across the country, many people in the UAE are following developments closely, with family, friends and loved ones in the country.

Gulf News would like to hear from people who have been personally affected, have loved ones in affected areas, or have recently travelled back from Nepal and can share what they have seen and experienced.

If you have a story you feel is important to share, we invite you to get in touch with us using the form below.

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