Nepal embassy in Abu Dhabi appeals for flood aid, opens condolence book

UAE thanked for support as country steps up relief with $10m and relief flights
Abu Dhabi: The Nepal Embassy in Abu Dhabi has appealed for financial support for victims of the devastating flash floods that struck Nepal on August 26.
The Embassy has also opened a virtual condolence book for people in the UAE to share messages of sympathy.
The flash floods tore through areas along the Bhote Koshi, Trishuli and Narayani rivers, affecting Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Gorkha and Dhading districts, according to an Embassy notice dated August 31.
The Government of Nepal has mobilised available resources for search, rescue, relief and recovery operations, with particular attention to people who remain missing, including both Nepali citizens and foreign nationals.
At least 1,114 bodies had been recovered in Nepal as of Wednesday morning, according to latest reports from Nepal, while thousands of people, including hundreds of foreign nationals remaining missing
The Embassy said the figures remain subject to change as search and verification efforts continue.
A dedicated Emergency Control Room has also been established at Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate with relevant agencies and assist families of those missing.
The Government of Nepal has appealed to citizens and well-wishers at home and abroad to contribute to the Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund and the Prime Minister's Relief Fund, both maintained at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers.
The Embassy has also appealed to individuals, organisations, business communities and friends of Nepal to make financial contributions through official channels.
It said donations would help support immediate relief operations as well as longer-term recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction.
People contributing from outside Nepal can donate through the two official links, pmdrfinchl.com.np and pmrelieffund.himalayanbank.com, or by scanning the QR codes included in the Embassy's notice.
The Embassy urged donors to carefully verify the account details, QR codes and links before making a contribution.
The Embassy clarified to Gulf News that no relief materials are being collected from individuals and all prospective donors are urged to contribute their donations to the official channels mentioned.
In a separate notice dated September 1, the Embassy expressed its profound sorrow over the loss of life and extensive damage to private and public property, including vital infrastructure.
With search, rescue and relief operations continuing in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and Chitwan, the Embassy has invited the diplomatic community, friends of Nepal, the Nepali community and interested individuals and organisations in the UAE to share their condolences through an online Virtual Condolence Book.
The book will remain open until September 3.
Speaking to Gulf News, the Embassy also thanked the UAE government for its support during the crisis. The Embassy has extended its appreciation to all neighbouring and friendly countries and partners that have offered assistance and condolences to Nepal during what it described as a difficult hour.
The UAE has allocated $10 million through the UAE Aid Agency as part of its urgent humanitarian response to the disaster, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Dr Tareq Ahmed Al Amiri, chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, highlighted the UAE's role in urgent humanitarian responses around the world, saying its efforts are driven by human solidarity and international cooperation.
UAE teams are working alongside local authorities and international organisations to help ensure relief reaches affected communities.
The UAE's first relief aircraft arrived carrying 83 tonnes of food supplies, shelter materials and other humanitarian essentials, coordinated by the UAE Aid Agency in cooperation with the UAE Embassy in Nepal.
A second aircraft followed with 45 tonnes of relief supplies, including food, relief materials and power generators, to support families in some of the worst-affected areas.
The assistance forms part of the UAE's wider humanitarian efforts to support communities affected by natural disasters around the world.
Meanwhile, Major General Staff Awad Saeed bin Musleh Al Ahbabi, Commander of Joint Operations at the UAE Ministry of Defence, met with Tej Bahadur, the Ambassador of Nepal to the UAE, and his accompanying delegation, the ministry said on a social media post on Tuesday evening.
“During the meeting, which was attended by a number of officials from both sides, the parties discussed ways to strengthen joint coordination and reviewed the humanitarian situation in the aftermath of the recent floods in Nepal. They also examined the urgent needs of those affected and ways of providing the necessary humanitarian and relief assistance, reflecting the distinguished relations of friendship and cooperation between the two friendly countries,” the ministry added.