The aid includes essential food supplies, relief materials, power generators, and other vital necessities for those affected. The assistance will help provide urgent support to families affected by the floods and landslides, particularly in the worst-affected areas. The initiative forms part of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to assist people in need and those affected by natural disasters around the world, while supporting communities impacted by disasters and crises, in line with the UAE’s humanitarian responsibility and its commitment to strengthening solidarity and cooperation among nations and peoples.