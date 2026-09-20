UAE continues its humanitarian efforts, sends humanitarian aid to Colombia

Dr. Tareq Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, said the arrival of the shipment marks a substantial step in delivering the UAE's $10 million humanitarian pledge. He reaffirmed the UAE's solidarity with the Government and people of Colombia as they continue their recovery and stabilization efforts, and underscored the UAE's commitment to remain a steadfast partner as needs shift from emergency relief to rehabilitation and reconstruction. He added that the UAE would maintain close coordination with Colombian authorities to ensure the aid reaches the communities that need it most.