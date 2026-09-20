Abu Dhabi Police graduates 202 trainees from police and security qualification course in Al Ain

Three-month course equips recruits with advanced policing and emergency skills
The Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters has graduated 202 trainees from the 49th Police and Security Qualification Course, organised by the Police Qualification Department in Al Ain, as part of its ongoing efforts to prepare and qualify police and security personnel and enhance their readiness to carry out their duties efficiently and professionally in line with the evolving requirements of modern policing.
The graduation ceremony was attended by Brigadier Mohammed Hamad Al Kaabi, Director of the Saif bin Zayed Academy for Security and Policing Sciences; Colonel Dr Mubarak Salem Al Ameri, Acting Director of the Police Qualification Department; Colonel Nasr Mohammed Al Mukhaini, Deputy Director of the department; and a number of senior police officers.
Brigadier Al Kaabi congratulated the graduates on successfully completing the course requirements and joining the police and security workforce. He wished them success in carrying out their national duties, stressing Abu Dhabi Police’s commitment to preparing highly qualified personnel with the competence and operational readiness required to keep pace with developments and address various security challenges in accordance with international best practices and standards.
He urged the graduates to continue developing their professional skills and capabilities, uphold the values of discipline, responsibility and dedication in the performance of their duties, and work as one team, thereby contributing to enhancing community security and safety and reinforcing Abu Dhabi Police’s position as a leader in security excellence.
Colonel Dr Al Ameri said Abu Dhabi Police places great importance on qualifying its personnel and developing their capabilities through comprehensive training programmes that combine theoretical and practical components, equipping them with the knowledge and skills required to perform their police and security duties efficiently and effectively.
He said the graduates underwent an intensive three-month training programme covering academic and police sciences, physical fitness and military sciences, in addition to specialised programmes focused on developing security awareness and enhancing their ability to deal with various incidents and security situations through practical exercises and scenarios simulating real-life field conditions.
The programme also included specialised modules on police law, hazardous materials incidents, enhancing security awareness, and developing response and emergency management skills. These components are designed to strengthen the graduates’ readiness to join the police workforce and contribute effectively to maintaining security and stability.
The graduation ceremony featured a video presentation highlighting key stages of the course and the training programmes undertaken by the graduates.
The graduates also took the oath of allegiance, reaffirming their commitment to performing their duties with sincerity and dedication in service of the nation and safeguarding its security and achievements.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, outstanding graduates were honoured in recognition of their excellence and discipline throughout the training period.
The graduates expressed their pride in joining the ranks of Abu Dhabi Police and appreciation for the training and qualification they received from specialised personnel at the Saif bin Zayed Academy for Security and Policing Sciences and the Police Qualification Department.
They affirmed their determination to apply the knowledge and skills they had acquired in carrying out their police and security duties with dedication and responsibility, while contributing to the security of the nation and the safety of the community.