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Abu Dhabi traffic alert: Road closures and heavy congestion on E75 highway and Al Ain route

Traffic disruptions hit E75 near Khalifa Industrial City B, Sweihan and Al Ajban

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Abu Dhabi traffic alert: Road closures and heavy congestion on E75 highway and Al Ain route
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Abu Dhabi: Several road closures are being reported along the E75 highway north of the capital, according to live traffic data, with disruptions visible between Khalifa Industrial City B and the Sweihan area, passing through Al Ajban and Niqa Al Dheeb.

Congestion has also built up along stretches of the E75 between the affected points. A separate closure is marked further out near Khatm Al Shiklah, on the road connecting Al Ain to the Oman border.

Within Abu Dhabi city, traffic is largely flowing smoothly, though moderate congestion has been recorded near the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the E22/E11 interchange, around Mohamed Bin Zayed City, and near Saadiyat Island.

Motorists travelling toward Al Ain or Sweihan via the E75 are advised to follow updates from Abu Dhabi Mobility and plan for possible delays or alternate routes.

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