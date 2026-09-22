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Emirati entrepreneurs in Al Ain can get funding, training and business support

Khalifa Fund offers financing, advice, facilities to help Emiratis start, grow businesses

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
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Emirati entrepreneurs in Al Ain can get funding, training and business support
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Abu Dhabi: Emirati entrepreneurs in Al Ain can access financing, business advice, training and facilities designed to help them turn new ideas into businesses and expand existing companies.

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development will highlight the support available to entrepreneurs during the Al Ain Future Business Forum 2026, taking place at ADNEC Centre Al Ain on September 23 and 24.

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The forum, organised by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), will bring together entrepreneurs, investors and representatives from the government and private sectors.

Khalifa Fund said its support covers different stages of starting and growing a business, from helping first-time entrepreneurs develop their ideas to assisting established businesses looking to expand.

What is available at MZN Hub Al Ain?

A major focus during the forum will be MZN Hub Al Ain, which provides facilities and programmes for entrepreneurs in the region.

The hub includes co-working spaces, business accelerators, innovation labs and a podcast studio.

It also has a Technology Transfer Office that supports research and development, intellectual property and the process of turning new ideas into products.

Programmes and events are also held at the hub to help entrepreneurs develop business skills, exchange knowledge and connect with other members of the business community.

Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said Al Ain plays an important role in the organisation’s efforts to support entrepreneurship across Abu Dhabi.

“We continue to support entrepreneurs at different stages of their journey, while enabling first-time entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into sustainable enterprises through training, financing, advisory support and capability development,” she said.

Al Nasri added that partnerships with government, private companies and educational institutions can help entrepreneurs reach more customers, markets and investors.

Support for women entrepreneurs

During the forum, Khalifa Fund will also sign an agreement with the Emirates Businesswomen Council aimed at supporting women entrepreneurs and helping them develop their businesses.

Khalifa Fund will also take part in discussions covering the opportunities and challenges faced by entrepreneurs when establishing and expanding their businesses.

The Fund said its wider aim is to help Emirati businesses in Al Ain grow and expand their presence across the UAE and international markets.

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