Every Friday from 9am-noon, the museum will also hold its Conservator in Action programme
Al Ain: Schoolchildren and families can take part in a series of heritage workshops, archaeological talks and hands-on activities at Al Ain Museum throughout September.
The museum’s programme combines Emirati heritage with creative activities, with events ranging from traditional crafts and doll-making to archaeological talks and a behind-the-scenes look at how museum artefacts are preserved.
Running until October 1, the Back to School programme gives students the chance to personalise notebooks, pencils and rulers using traditional Emirati crafts such as Talli and Sadu.
Students can select school supplies from the Al Ain Museum Bus Model and decorate them before taking part in a themed photo booth, where they can receive an instant souvenir photograph.
The programme runs daily from noon to 6pm.
Families can also join a doll-making workshop on September 12, where participants will create heritage-inspired dolls and learn about traditional Emirati clothing, including the kandoura, abaya and shayla.
Another workshop, Threads That Weave a Tale, will take place on September 19 in collaboration with Souline.
Participants will work with reproductions of historical photographs of Emirati women and add embroidery, colourful patterns and stitches to create their own designs. Registration is required for the workshop.
Other creative activities include Bedazzle Your Brush on September 11 and 18, where visitors can personalise hairbrushes, and Bedazzle Your Medkhan & Money Bank on September 25.
Visitors interested in archaeology can attend a Museum Talks session on September 17 with Dr Maria Pellegrino.
The lecture will explore the transition from the Wadi Suq period to the Iron Age in the UAE and examine archaeological evidence that provides information about Al Ain’s ancient history and cultural development.
Every Friday from 9am to noon, the museum will also hold its Conservator in Action programme.
The live experience allows visitors to watch specialists working on museum collections and learn how historical artefacts are cared for and preserved.
Family Friday will take place every Friday from noon to 6pm, offering museum tours, exhibition-inspired workshops and either a reading circle or film screening for families visiting together.