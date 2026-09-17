Abu Dhabi traffic report: Congestion reported on key routes

E22 and E30 see slower traffic, while motorists on E11 face a temporary lane closure
Abu Dhabi: Traffic is building on several major Abu Dhabi roads, while a temporary lane closure remains in force on E11 in Al Dhafra.
Traffic conditions across Abu Dhabi are changing through the morning, with congestion reported on several key routes connecting the city centre with Khalifa City, Mohammed Bin Zayed City and Mussafah.
Recent Google Maps data showed heavy traffic on E22 (Abu Dhabi–Al Ain Road) around the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque interchange, with delays extending towards the Rabdan junction with E30. Traffic was also slow on E30, Al Rawdah Road, particularly around Mohammed Bin Zayed City and towards the Mafraq area.
Motorists heading towards Khalifa City, Mazyad Mall and Mussafah may encounter longer journey times, while congestion has also been reported around the ADNOC Vehicle Inspection Centre and Mafraq Traffic Department.
In central Abu Dhabi, traffic is reported to be moderate to heavy on E22 near Al Wahda Mall and Mubadala Tower. Mubarak Bin Mohammed Street in Al Nahyan and Al Dhafrah Street near Mushrif Mall is also experiencing slower traffic.
A separate road restriction remains in place on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road (E11) in the Al Dhafra region. The left lane towards Abu Dhabi is closed from September 15 to September 20, according to Abu Dhabi Mobility. Drivers using the route should follow temporary traffic signs and allow additional time.
There is also a speed-limit reduction from 120km/h to 100km/h in both directions on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Road, effective from September 14.
Conditions can change quickly, so motorists should check the live map immediately before travelling.