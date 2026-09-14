The left lane towards Abu Dhabi will close from September 15 until September 20
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced a temporary lane closure on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road (E11) in the Al Dhafra region, affecting motorists travelling towards Abu Dhabi for six days.
The Integrated Transport Centre said the left lane in the Abu Dhabi-bound direction will be closed from Tuesday, September 15, until Sunday, September 20.
The authority announced the closure on its official account on X on Monday.
Motorists travelling through the affected section of the E11 are advised to take the temporary traffic arrangement into account when planning their journeys and to follow road signs and traffic instructions in the area.