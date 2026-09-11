Limit on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Road will fall from 120 km/h to 100 km/h
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi will reduce the speed limit on a section of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Road (E311) from 120 km/h to 100 km/h in both directions from Monday, September 14, Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced.
The change applies to the section of E311 shown by the transport authority between the approaches around Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street and Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street. The new 100 km/h limit will take effect in both directions.
Abu Dhabi Mobility announced the change as part of its latest traffic updates, urging motorists to observe the revised speed limit and road signs when travelling through the area.
Separately, the authority announced a temporary lane closure on Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Street (E11) in Abu Dhabi.
The two left lanes towards Al Shahama will be closed from 12am on Sunday, September 13, until 5am on Monday, September 14.
Motorists travelling through the affected areas have been advised to drive cautiously, follow directional signs and allow additional time for their journeys while the temporary traffic measures are in place.