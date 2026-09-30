Abu Dhabi fog alert: Speed limit activated on key roads, police issue caution

Motorists urged to slow down and follow variable speed signs amid dense fog
Fog and reduced visibility are affecting parts of Abu Dhabi on Wednesday morning, with motorists urged to exercise caution.
The National Centre of Meteorology issued a fog alert from 1am to 9am on September 30, warning of fog and mist in several areas, with visibility dropping below 1,000 metres in affected locations.
Abu Dhabi Police has activated 80km/h speed limits on several roads as visibility deteriorates. Motorists are advised to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
Roads with 80km/h speed limits
Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road: Al Mugheirah Bridge–Gareen Al Aish Bridge
Sheikh Salama Bint Butti Road: Zayed City Bridge–Zayed City
Umm Al Hosn Road: Liwa–Ghayathi
Sheikh Hazza Bin Sultan the First: Zayed City–Ghayathi
Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road: Abu Al Abyad–Barakah
Sweihan Road: Zayed Military City–Coopri Bridge
Drivers should reduce speed, leave extra distance between vehicles and follow official traffic instructions during the fog.