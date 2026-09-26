Police slash speeds on major Abu Dhabi roads as dense fog cuts visibility
Abu Dhabi: Fog spread across parts of the UAE early on Saturday, reducing visibility and prompting Abu Dhabi Police to cut speed limits to 80km/h on a series of major roads across the emirate.
The National Centre of Meteorology issued a fog alert covering some coastal and inland areas from 11pm on Friday until 8.30am on Saturday, warning that horizontal visibility could deteriorate significantly and become virtually zero at times.
Abu Dhabi Police issued repeated alerts through the early hours, urging motorists to exercise caution and follow the temporary speed limits displayed on electronic signs.
The 80km/h speed restriction was activated on sections of the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road, including between Al Wathbah and Al Faya and between Al Khaznah and Al Rimah.
Restrictions were also introduced on Al Taff Road, including stretches between Sweihan and Al Ajban and between Sweihan and Al Saad Bridge.
Police lowered speeds on Umm Az Zumoul Road between Bu Krayyah and Sha'ab Al Ghaf, while restrictions were also announced on Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road between KIZAD and Sih Shuaib.
The temporary 80km/h limit was imposed on Mohamed Al Falahi Al Yasi Road between Al Mirfa and Zayed City, and on Sheikha Salama bint Butti Road between Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road and Zayed City.
Several sections of Sweihan Road were also affected, including the stretch between Al Hayer and Sweihan City Roundabout, and between Al Faya Bridge and Sweihan City Roundabout.
Police also announced reduced speeds on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road between KIZAD and Seih Shuaib, and on Al Fayah Road between Al Haffar and Seih Shuaib.
The restrictions form part of Abu Dhabi's variable speed system, under which speed limits are temporarily lowered during fog and other conditions that reduce visibility. Motorists must follow the limits shown on electronic information boards while the restrictions are in force.
Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to keep a safe distance from other vehicles, avoid sudden manoeuvres and remain alert to changing speed limits during periods of poor visibility.
The fog follows a forecast of high overnight humidity across some coastal and inland areas of the UAE. The NCM has said humid nights and early mornings could continue to bring a chance of fog or mist over the coming days.