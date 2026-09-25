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UAE traffic alert: Abu Dhabi speed limits resume amid fog, road closures and traffic updates

Drivers urged to heed electronic signs amid fog, lane closures and road hazards

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Fog triggers speed-limit changes and lane closures as Abu Dhabi Police urge caution
Fog triggers speed-limit changes and lane closures as Abu Dhabi Police urge caution
Gulf News

Drivers in Abu Dhabi are urged to exercise caution on Friday morning as fog reduces visibility in parts of the emirate. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had issued red and orange weather alerts, warning that horizontal visibility could drop further at times, particularly over coastal and internal areas and islands.

Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to drive carefully during foggy conditions and follow speed limits displayed on electronic signs and guidance boards.

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Speed limits return to normal

Abu Dhabi authorities said speed limits on the emirate’s external roads have returned to their specified speeds following the fog-related reductions.

However, an 80km/h speed limit remains activated on several roads where reduced visibility continues to require additional caution, including:

  • Sheikh Salem bin Butti Road, Zayed City–Mzairaa

  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road, Falaj Bridge–Kizad Bridge

  • Umm Al Hosn Road, Liwa–Ghiyathi

  • Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road, Al Mughira Bridge–Al Ruwais Bridge

  • Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road, Al Bahiya Bridge–Al Samha Bridge

  • Ahmed Khamis Al Hamili Road, Zayed City–Tarif

  • Sheikh Salama bint Butti Road, Zayed City–Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road

  • Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road, Qurain Al Aysh–Bainunah

  • Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road, Pyramid Bridge–Qurain Al Aysh Bridge

  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road, Sa'ih Shuaib Bridge–Ajman Bridge

Motorists are advised to follow the variable speed limits shown on roadside signs and electronic boards.

Road closure in Al Ain

A closure of two right lanes on Shakhbout bin Sultan Street in Al Ain is scheduled from 11.45pm on Friday, September 25, until 6am on Monday, September 28.

Drivers using the route are advised to plan ahead and follow diversion signs.

Friday morning traffic

Traffic was generally moving smoothly on major Abu Dhabi routes during the morning, although drivers should remain alert for changing conditions and local congestion.

  • E11: Traffic was generally clear towards Dubai and Bani Yas.

  • E10: Traffic was flowing smoothly around Masdar City and Zayed International Airport.

  • E20/E22: Traffic was generally clear, with a reported incident/road hazard near the Al Wathba–Al Khatim junction area.

  • E30: Traffic was moving smoothly on Rawdat Al Rifa and Sheikh Shakhbout bin Sultan Street.

  • E65: Traffic was generally clear on Al Hameem Road.

  • E75: Traffic was flowing smoothly.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys, maintain a safe distance and avoid sudden lane changes while visibility remains reduced

Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

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