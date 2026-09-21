Major routes are largely clear, but slower movement is reported on some feeder roads
Abu Dhabi: Traffic is moving relatively smoothly across most of Abu Dhabi this morning, although motorists may encounter slower sections on some connecting roads as the weekday commute gets underway.
Google Maps traffic data shows most of the emirate’s main highways marked green, indicating generally clear conditions. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street (E10), Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road (E11), Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road (E20) and Al Ain Road (E22) are largely moving without major disruption.
However, pockets of slower traffic are visible around some interchanges and feeder roads. Motorists travelling through areas connecting to E20 and parts of E11 and E22 may experience short delays as traffic builds at junctions.
The capital’s roads can become busier as commuters travelling from residential areas on the outskirts move towards Abu Dhabi island and major business districts. Routes around Khalifa City, Mohammed Bin Zayed City and Mussafah can also see localised congestion during the morning peak.
Al Ain Road has previously recorded heavier traffic around Khalifa City, highlighting the need for motorists using the corridor to check conditions before setting off.
Drivers should also take note of a revised speed limit on a section of E311. Abu Dhabi Mobility reduced the limit from 120km/h to 100km/h in both directions from September 14, covering the section between approaches to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street and Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street.
With traffic conditions changing quickly during the morning rush, motorists are advised to leave some extra time, follow lane and speed-limit signs and check live navigation updates before starting their journey.