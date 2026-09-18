Drivers warned of slowdowns near malls, hospitals and key Abu Dhabi corridors
Traffic is generally moving smoothly across much of Abu Dhabi this morning, with moderate congestion reported around Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station and parts of the Al Nahyan area.
Drivers may also encounter slower traffic along Al Karamah Street near Mubadala Tower and on sections of Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street around the Parallel Cafe and Al Bateen Palace area.
Heavy congestion remains limited, with only short stretches of slower traffic reported at major signalised intersections along the Al Karamah Street and Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street corridor.
Traffic is mostly flowing smoothly on outer routes, including Sireef Street, roads around Abu Dhabi University and E22.
Moderate traffic is reported along Al Hiraf Street near M9, M14 and Mazyad Mall, as well as on the main Mussafah Sanaiya road near Thrifty Car Rental and Burjeel Medical City.
Drivers can also expect slower traffic on the corridor bordering ICAD I and ME12 and on connecting roads near NMC Royal Hospital and Mohamed Bin Zayed City.
Heavier congestion is visible along parts of Al Hiraf Street near its northern section, with additional slow-moving traffic on the central road running past Burjeel Medical City towards the ME11 and ME12 intersections.
A section of Suhel Star Street in Mohamed Bin Zayed City will be closed from 10pm on Friday, September 18, until 4am on Monday, September 21.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead and use alternative routes during the closure.
A left lane towards Abu Dhabi on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road (E11) in the Al Dhafra Region is closed from September 15 until September 20.
Drivers travelling towards Abu Dhabi should allow extra time and follow diversion and road signage in the area.
Traffic conditions can change quickly during the morning peak. Motorists should allow extra time for their journey, follow posted speed limits and lane directions, and check for live traffic updates before setting off.