Traffic congestion reported across Abu Dhabi roads

Motorists are facing heavy traffic on Sweihan Road and along Al Ain Road
Abu Dhabi motorists are facing delays on several major roads this morning, with heavy traffic reported in Khalifa City, Al Rawdah, Shakhbout City and along routes leading to the capital's outer areas.
Traffic is moving slowly on Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street through Khalifa City, with congestion reported from the SE4 and SE6 areas towards the Zayed University interchange.
Further congestion has been reported near Al Raha Gardens along Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan St, which connects Abu Dhabi with routes towards Dubai.
In central Abu Dhabi, slow-moving traffic is affecting parts of Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street near the World Trade Centre and Al Bateen. Delays are also reported along Mubarak Bin Mohammed Street and Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street near Mushrif Mall.
In Al Rawdah, traffic is moving slowly on Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street following a reported road incident according to Google Maps real-time data. Further details were not immediately available.
Elsewhere, motorists are facing heavy traffic on Sweihan Road near Al Falah and along Al Ain Road through Shakhbout City.
Drivers travelling through the affected areas should allow extra time for their journeys and check traffic conditions before setting out.