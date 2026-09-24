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Two lanes on Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street in Al Ain to close for three days

Partial closure will run from Friday night until 6am on Monday, Abu Dhabi Mobility says

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Temporary closure of two right lanes on Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street in Al Ain from Friday night to Monday morning. The closure will begin at 11:45pm on Friday, September 25, and remain in place until 6am on Monday, September 28, 2026.
Temporary closure of two right lanes on Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street in Al Ain from Friday night to Monday morning. The closure will begin at 11:45pm on Friday, September 25, and remain in place until 6am on Monday, September 28, 2026.
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Dubai: Motorists in Al Ain have been alerted to a temporary partial closure on Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street, with two right lanes set to close for nearly three days, Abu Dhabi Mobility said.

The closure will begin at 11:45pm on Friday, September 25, and remain in place until 6am on Monday, September 28, 2026, according to a traffic notice issued by the authority.

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The restriction will affect two lanes on the right hand side of Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street in Al Ain, while other lanes will remain available to traffic during the closure period.

The map issued by Abu Dhabi Mobility shows the affected section near the interchange with Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, on the route towards Zayed Road.

Motorists travelling through the area during the closure period should allow additional time for their journeys and follow road signs and traffic directions around the affected section.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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