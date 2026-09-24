Partial closure will run from Friday night until 6am on Monday, Abu Dhabi Mobility says
Dubai: Motorists in Al Ain have been alerted to a temporary partial closure on Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street, with two right lanes set to close for nearly three days, Abu Dhabi Mobility said.
The closure will begin at 11:45pm on Friday, September 25, and remain in place until 6am on Monday, September 28, 2026, according to a traffic notice issued by the authority.
The restriction will affect two lanes on the right hand side of Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street in Al Ain, while other lanes will remain available to traffic during the closure period.
The map issued by Abu Dhabi Mobility shows the affected section near the interchange with Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, on the route towards Zayed Road.
Motorists travelling through the area during the closure period should allow additional time for their journeys and follow road signs and traffic directions around the affected section.