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Civil Defence brings fire in Abu Dhabi under control

Civil Defence teams respond to evening fire in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dana neighbourhood

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Civil Defence brings fire in Abu Dhabi under control
Akash Sudarsanan

Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority teams successfully brought under control a fire that broke out on Tuesday evening, September 8, 2026, in a building in the Al Danah area on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities said cooling and smoke-extraction operations were under way at the site.

Abu Dhabi Police urged the public to rely only on official sources for information about the incident.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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