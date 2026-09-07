5 Abu Dhabi restaurants where Kerala comfort food feels like home: Pothu kaal, parottas and biryani

From nadan beef fry to sadhya feasts: Kerala comfort on Abu Dhabi plates
There's something about the smell of curry leaves hitting hot coconut oil that takes you home.
In different spots of Abu Dhabi, several Kerala kitchens are keeping that magic alive. So, if you're homesick, these five restaurants prove you don't need to fly to Kochi for the real thing. From steaming potthu kaal to fiery fish curries and biryanis worth the wait, here's where Abu Dhabi's Malayali community — and everyone else, goes to feel a little closer to home.
ln Al Dhafrah, this is where Abu Dhabi's Malayali community goes when only home-style Kerala food will do. The menu is enormous, from steaming breakfast plates of idly, dosa, appam and puttu with kadala curry, to a lunch spread built around meen curry, pothichor and ghee rice paired with beef or chicken.
The real draw is the nadan cooking: beef ularthiyathu, chicken chettinadu, mutton peralan and duck roast, all slow-simmered with curry leaves, coconut and a heavy hand of spice. Seafood lovers should beeline for the fish molee, chemmeen mango curry or squid roast, while biryani fans can choose between chicken, mutton, beef, fish, prawn or even koonthal versions. Vegetarians aren't an afterthought either, with kadala curry, veg stew and paneer mango curry on offer. Portions are generous, prices are gentle, and the flavors are unmistakably Kerala.
Location: Old Pasport Rd - Al Danah - Zone 1 - Abu Dhabi
With over 3,400 Google reviews and a strong 4.3 rating, Payyannur has become a go-to spot for Abu Dhabi's Kerala food lovers. Regulars rave about the nool parotta and thattu dosa served with veg stew, calling out generous portions and prices that keep families coming back for casual dine-outs. One recent group of six praised nearly everything on their order, from crispy shrimp starters to fish mango curry, chicken gravy and fresh idiyappam with flaky nool parotta. Charcoal-grilled fish, Kerala-style biryani and vellapam with egg curry round out a menu that leans hard into homely Malabar comfort food. Service gets frequent shoutouts too, with diners praising staff for being attentive, friendly and making guests feel genuinely taken care of. It's a reliable, budget-friendly pick for anyone craving authentic South Indian flavors in a warm, welcoming setting.
Location: 155 Hamdan Bin Mohammed St - Al Danah - Zone 1 - Abu Dhabi
Also: 98 Shiʹbat Saʹd St - Mohamed Bin Zayed City - ME11 - Abu Dhabi
Set inside the Howard Johnson hotel on Khalifa Street, Al Danah, Kairali brings a trendy, relaxed vibe to Kerala dining in Abu Dhabi. Staff are known for attentive, friendly table service, and takeaway makes it easy for those on the go. The standout is the Kerala Sadhya, a rich, traditional spread served on a banana leaf, alongside crisp Prawns Fry and a well-loved beef fry.
The menu strikes a good balance between authentic regional classics and crowd favorites, with guests consistently praising the bold flavors and careful preparation. Both dine-in and takeaway maintain the same quality, and credit and debit cards are accepted for easy payment. With its stylish setting, welcoming service and central location, Kairali is a popular pick for family meals, casual catch-ups or solo visits alike.
Location: Howard Johnson Hotel, Khalifa Street, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi
Located in Madina Zayed Shopping Center, Al Danah, NH47 is a lively spot for Indian and Chinese flavors with buffet, family-style and private dining options. The Special Sadhya draws particular praise, with diners calling portions generous and the hospitality excellent. Reviewers describe the food as authentic and delicious, and the ambience as well-suited to both casual hangouts and couple's nights out.
One diner called it their go-to weekend spot for good vibes with friends. With valet parking, credit card payment and options for breakfast through late-night dining, it's built for flexibility. For those planning a get-together, the party hall and private dining setup make it a solid pick for group celebrations.
Location: Madinat Zayed - Zone 1 - Abu Dhabi
It’s a small restaurant, near Big Mart Hypermarket, Al Khalidiya, Abu Dhabi. You enter, and you see straightforward, simple setting of tables and chairs, that gradually fill up by evening. But the thing you notice most is the silence. Not an awkward one, but the comfortable hush of people lost in good food. The kind of silence that only exists between close friends and family sharing something just that good.
That same silence settles over us every time we visit.
Our ritual is always the same: start with a steaming kadak tea, pore over the menu, and settle on Malabar parottas, sizzling beef curry, or the special potthu kaal, a giant meaty bone swimming in spicy gravy. Later, they’ll come and crack the bone open so you can scoop out the rich marrow with your parotta. There’s also a fragrant mutton biryani, fiery chicken fry, and buttery fried rice that deserve their own mentions.
We live in Al Samha, so it’s a bit of a drive. But every trip is worth it. We’ve gone for birthdays, quiet weekend dinners, and once even took my father-in-law. We rarely deviate from our usual choices: the potthu kaal, parottas, and biryani. Most times, we can’t finish it all, so we take some home. The flavours linger, lasting a little longer—like the memory itself.
You don’t often find a place that can stir up the same feelings and flavours from your childhood. When you do, you savour it, for the taste, and for the time it brings back.
Location: Yidha‘ St - Al Hisn - W4 - Abu Dhabi