5 Abu Dhabi restaurants where Kerala comfort food feels like home: Pothu kaal, parottas and biryani

With over 3,400 Google reviews and a strong 4.3 rating, Payyannur has become a go-to spot for Abu Dhabi's Kerala food lovers. Regulars rave about the nool parotta and thattu dosa served with veg stew, calling out generous portions and prices that keep families coming back for casual dine-outs. One recent group of six praised nearly everything on their order, from crispy shrimp starters to fish mango curry, chicken gravy and fresh idiyappam with flaky nool parotta. Charcoal-grilled fish, Kerala-style biryani and vellapam with egg curry round out a menu that leans hard into homely Malabar comfort food. Service gets frequent shoutouts too, with diners praising staff for being attentive, friendly and making guests feel genuinely taken care of. It's a reliable, budget-friendly pick for anyone craving authentic South Indian flavors in a warm, welcoming setting.