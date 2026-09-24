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Abu Dhabi temporarily shuts Ahal Al Raya Butchery over public health risk

Repeated food safety breaches and failure to take corrective action prompted closure

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Ahal Al Raya Butchery has been closed temporarily after repeated food safety violations were found to pose a risk to public health.
Ahal Al Raya Butchery has been closed temporarily after repeated food safety violations were found to pose a risk to public health.
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Abu Dhabi authorities have temporarily closed a butcher shop after repeated food safety violations were found to pose a risk to public health.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) issued an administrative closure order against Ahl Al Raya Butchery, One Person Company LLC, which operates under commercial licence No. CN-2510591.

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The authority said the establishment had violated Abu Dhabi Law No. 2 of 2008 concerning food and its implementing regulations.

According to the food inspection report, the closure followed repeated food safety violations and the establishment’s failure to implement effective corrective measures, prompting authorities to take immediate action to protect consumers and ensure food safety.

The closure will remain in effect until the reasons behind the violations have been addressed, ADAFSA said.

The butcher shop will be permitted to resume operations only after fully rectifying its conditions and demonstrating compliance with all food safety requirements.

The authority said the action formed part of its broader efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s food safety system, under which food establishments are subject to regular inspections to ensure compliance with regulations.

It said inspections focus on proactive consumer protection and ensuring that businesses consistently meet required food safety standards.

ADAFSA also urged members of the public to report suspected violations at food establishments or concerns about the safety or contents of food products by contacting the Abu Dhabi Government’s toll free number 800555.

Reports received from the public are followed up by the authority’s inspectors, who take the necessary action to help ensure safe food for residents across Abu Dhabi.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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