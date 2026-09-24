Repeated food safety breaches and failure to take corrective action prompted closure
Abu Dhabi authorities have temporarily closed a butcher shop after repeated food safety violations were found to pose a risk to public health.
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) issued an administrative closure order against Ahl Al Raya Butchery, One Person Company LLC, which operates under commercial licence No. CN-2510591.
The authority said the establishment had violated Abu Dhabi Law No. 2 of 2008 concerning food and its implementing regulations.
According to the food inspection report, the closure followed repeated food safety violations and the establishment’s failure to implement effective corrective measures, prompting authorities to take immediate action to protect consumers and ensure food safety.
The closure will remain in effect until the reasons behind the violations have been addressed, ADAFSA said.
The butcher shop will be permitted to resume operations only after fully rectifying its conditions and demonstrating compliance with all food safety requirements.
The authority said the action formed part of its broader efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s food safety system, under which food establishments are subject to regular inspections to ensure compliance with regulations.
It said inspections focus on proactive consumer protection and ensuring that businesses consistently meet required food safety standards.
ADAFSA also urged members of the public to report suspected violations at food establishments or concerns about the safety or contents of food products by contacting the Abu Dhabi Government’s toll free number 800555.
Reports received from the public are followed up by the authority’s inspectors, who take the necessary action to help ensure safe food for residents across Abu Dhabi.