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Taste of Abu Dhabi 2026: Full chef line-up, workshops, pop-ups and ticket packages revealed

Gino D’Acampo, Rachel Allen among the top chefs

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
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Taste of Abu Dhabi to host cooking classes for all ages
Taste of Abu Dhabi to host cooking classes for all ages
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Think of all the past editions of Taste of Abu Dhabi as appetisers, and we are finally ready to move on to the main course. This year, the annual food festival is returning with more food, more workshops, more chefs… you get the idea.

The festival will serve up an unforgettable time between Nov 13 and 15 at Yas Gateway Park North.

Here’s what you’ve got to plan for:

Celebrity chef workshops

You don’t even have to bring your own aprons – just a can do attitude and an appetite to learn. Familiar faces like Italian chef Gino D’Acampo will be running hands-on workshops where you can learn some old tips and some new tricks on how to make a dish level up. Irish TV personality Rachel Allen is also expected this year after a popular debut at the Dubai version in 2025.

Thomas Straker, classically trained chef, restaurateur and food entrepreneur, is also heading to the Taste of Abu Dhabi kitchens.

These workshops are free to attend – just ensure you are around during class time for spots go on a first-come first-served basis and open an hour before the action.

Other chefs on the workshop menu card are:

  • Jenny Morris, aka The Giggling Gourmet

  • Faisal Naser

  • Vanessa Bayma

  • Joseph Nesbitt-Larking

  • Andrew Dickens

  • Richard Stratton

  • Dave Kimmerly

  • Hunter Burkall

  • Fred Casagrande

  • Annika Panikker

  • Shamal More

  • Sergio Freitas

  • Leonardo Luza Lillo

  • Hartono Julianto

  • Samuel Momoh

  • Rene Cerda

  • Omkar Padwal

  • Michelle Tredoux

  • Francisco Araya

  • Durgesh Dabral

  • Bilal Louna

  • Adetoyosi Odufuye

And besides them, there are pasta making and coffee brewing workshops on site too.

What are we eating?

Sixteen pop-ups will be at Taste of Abu Dhabi with special menus with four-five taster-sized cooked up just for the occasion - come prepared to dig in. So far the restaurants that are confirmed are:

  • Oak Room

  • The Director’s Club

  • Ergon

  • 99 | Tanjun

  • Almayass

  • Beetza

  • Ting Irie

  • Paradiso

  • Pincode By Kunal Kapur

  • Desert Lotus

What about Live entertainment?

Winter calls for not only good food and time outdoors but also live entertainment as the breeze nips at you. And so, the carnival atmosphere will carry on the whole day; the confirmed acts include:

  • Dubai-based music collective Gorgeous George

  • Singer-songwriter Abri

  • Jazz fusion artist Jose Ramon

  • Guitarist Adam Mezi

  • DJ and MC Talk of The Town

  • DJ and MC Saif And Sound

  • DJ Whiteboy

  • DJ Akmaral

  • South African singer-songwriter Aston Wylie

  • Band of Brodas

  • The Nomads

  • Dario Madrigal

  •  Amine

  • Acoustic Energy

  • Hydyy Brown

  • Ryan Gibb

What are some other highlights of the food fest?

  • A mega Kids' Zone for the tots with time for activities while their parents discover new flavours

  • VIP Experiences, which include fast-track entry, food and drink vouchers and access to the chilled out VIP Lounge

  • Artisan producers, local businesses and leading brands will serve up their best

What is a ticket going to cost me and what are the inclusions?

To enter, you can choose between four packages: Standard, Taster, VIP, and Team.

Standard

Price: Dh80

Inclusions:

  • One-day entry to the event

  • Access to Taste culinary workshops (registration first-come first-served on the day)

Taster

Price: Dh185
Inclusions:

  • Day-long entry

  • 2 food vouchers

  • 2 drink vouchers

  • Access to live chef demos, culinary workshops

VIP

Price: Dh350
Inclusions:

  • Fast-track entry

  • 3 food vouchers

  • 4 drink vouchers

  • Access to the Taste VIP Lounge

  • Access to live chef demos, culinary workshops


Team

Friday Work Social Packages are available for groups of 8 or more.

Price: Dh130/per person

Inclusions:

  • Friday entry before 3pm, food vouchers and VIP Lounge access

Kids under 12 get in free.

So if you are looking for a spot to unwind while nibbling on good food and listening to good music, this is the food festival you want to try. It really is the main course.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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