Think of all the past editions of Taste of Abu Dhabi as appetisers, and we are finally ready to move on to the main course. This year, the annual food festival is returning with more food, more workshops, more chefs… you get the idea.

You don’t even have to bring your own aprons – just a can do attitude and an appetite to learn. Familiar faces like Italian chef Gino D’Acampo will be running hands-on workshops where you can learn some old tips and some new tricks on how to make a dish level up. Irish TV personality Rachel Allen is also expected this year after a popular debut at the Dubai version in 2025.

So if you are looking for a spot to unwind while nibbling on good food and listening to good music, this is the food festival you want to try. It really is the main course.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.