New in Dubai’s dining scene in September 2026: Gymkhana, Marugame Udon

Here’s the thing about food capitals like the UAE – there’s always a new spot to try. It could be a branch of something loved by the city or a new entry to the city’s dining scene, either way, it’s an exciting addition. Take a look at what September brought us.

Aurōm Lab at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai takes its job seriously – it brings in new techniques of distillation, fermentation, and creation to serve up bevvies that are one of a kind. The vibe is – you guessed it – old school lab but the sips promise to be anything but.

If you are hungry for some Lebanese grub that gives you the feels, this is where you need to go. The family-run deli on Sheikh Zayed does old and new – from shawarma to strawberry labneh parfait – and does it well. Keep an eye out for the cute bird mascot – you will want to take pictures.

You’ll want to get dressed up for dinner at this spot. With lush interiors that will put you in mind of a jewellery box and flawless service that will remind you of some of the most elite clubs in India, you’ll find yourself smiling for no reason at the newly opened Gymkhana Dubai. Try a Dubai-exclusive menu here which includes Pahadi chicken chops and rasmalai with Emirati qishta.

This is the closest you’ll get to Paris without actually getting on a plane. The second La Maison Ani café in the city - the first one is in Dubai Mall - where even the tilework will be inspired by croissants, is opening soon at Mall of the Emirates and its giving sophisticated. Soft coral hues will paint the ambience cosy while the pâtisserie display will echo the elegance of a Parisian garden.

Elegant yet practical defines this Downtown Dubai spot specialising in Persian cooking with European technique. The flavours remain familiar but have an exotic twist. Every meal in this French brasserie-style restaurant begins with fresh bread and black butter, a fermented black garlic butter. As for the interiors, they are a contemporary take on French brasserie with softly draped curtains and a light palette - cosy enough for conversation, smart enough to leave an impression.

You’ve got a new place to hit up for that distinct bouncy Sanuki-style udon. Marugame Udon’s fourth location in the UAE stands proudly at The Dubai Mall and offers you a chance to feast (with your eyes first and then your taste buds) on the noodle-making traditions of Japan’s Kagawa Prefecture. Signature bowls include Kake Udon and Bukkake (BK) Udon, complemented by fried tempura, sides and complimentary toppings. Itadakimasu!

SO/ in Uptown Dubai just welcomed its newest Italian member on Sep 25. And it’s brought a playful vibe to the table. The restaurant is spread across two floors with a bright, relaxed setting for lunches and aperitivo downstairs, and a more intimate evening atmosphere with music, live piano and entertainment upstairs. Michelin-starred Chef Luigi Stinga leads the culinary direction alongside Executive Chef Alessandro Mirabelli. The result is a menu full of favourites – think Rocambolesco Parmigiana with scamorza fondue, beetroot and gorgonzola “C’era Una Volta” pizza, and heritage meatballs finished with charcoal at the table.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.