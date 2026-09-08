Dubai midweek dining deals: From sky-high business lunches to Dh10 breakfasts

From Burj Khalifa views to homely breakfasts, deals for every craving
If you need some food for the soul – and the belly – you are looking at the right listicle. We’ve gone through the deals available in the city and done you a solid. Here’s a look at everything from a business lunch that’ll leave you feeling refreshed to a Dh10 breakfast, perfect for those days when you are feeling a bit broke.
For an unhurried lunch during a tough workday, pick this spot. Rising above the city – watch out for your ears popping on the elevator as you get to floor 122– this vantage point offers a spectacular view of the city and some perspective on life. Take time to ponder as you dine on a three-course meal plan cooked to satisfy the tastebuds as much as the eyeballs. Begin with a golden summer salad or beef carpaccio. Follow it up with a main of Halibut Papillote, Pan-Seared Striploin, the Risotto “Riserva San Massimo”, or a Chicken Breast “Milanese”. Finally, bite into a Pavlova with strawberry sorbet or a Chocolate and Caramel pot.
Price: Dh350
When: noon-3pm
Where: At.mosphere Lounge & Bar, Burj Khalifa
So, you like a little fusion in your fare. You’ll get Mediterranean seafood recipes and local flavours side by side here. Think octopus with Kalamata olive emulsion and mixed grilled seafood with rice, crispy onion and harissa.
Price: A la carte
When: Daily, noon-11.30pm
Where: Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, Al Urouba St, Dubai
Fans of tea time will delight in this experience. From an amuse-bouche of mango ice cream to savoury bites that include wild smoked salmon and spinach tramezzini to sweet somethings like the signature raspberry cheesecake with raspberry spherification, this is a truly good looking spread of treats. Prefer a traditional bite of freshly baked scone, clotted cream and preserves? Yes, they are there too. This is a meal disguised as an afternoon bite.
Price: Dh250 per person (with tea and coffee); Dh320 per person (with bubbles)
When: Daily, 2pm-6pm
Where: The St. Regis Downtown Dubai
Warm, homely, and easy on the wallet – this month you can get your breakfast, hot tea included, for Dh10. Things you can pick from include sada dosa, masala dosa, chole bhature, poori bhaji, aloo paratha, paneer paratha, poha, sabudana khichdi, misal pav or koki with dahi… basically if it’s on the breakfast menu, it’s up for grabs.
Price: Dh10
When: Mon-Sun, 9am-noon
Where: Mall of the Emirates
Working through lunch may sound like a drag but not if you pair comfort with good food. With a calming ambience and skyline views, you are already starting off on good footing. Add in premium meat cuts or fresh salmon, paired with delish sides and must-try sauces, and you’ve got a meal that just won’t let you feel like it’s work.
Price: Dh195 per person
When: Mon-Fri, 1pm-4pm
Where: The Restaurant, Address Creek Harbour
If you’ve got a head for news and facts and like pitting brain against cunning, make plans for this quiz night when there’ll be speed quizzing, music bingo and general trivia on your dance card. Best of all, if you are actually good at it, you’ll leave with up Dh3,000 worth of prizes.
Price: Free entry
When: Thurs, 8pm-11pm
Where: Offside, JA Ocean View Hotel, JBR
Before the homework debate – should it exist at all? – settles, make learning after school a little less taxing and a lot more satisfying (for the tummy) with a little help from this deli. It’s got a special ‘homework table’ and combo for the kids and a free coffee with every dessert. It’s all about positive reinforcement.
Price: Dh38 (kids’ combo)
When: September, 3pm-6pm (Mon-Fri) and noon-6pm (Sat)
Where: Urban Bar Deli, DAMAC Hills 2 Edge by Rotana