Dubai midweek dining deals: From sky-high business lunches to Dh10 breakfasts

For an unhurried lunch during a tough workday, pick this spot. Rising above the city – watch out for your ears popping on the elevator as you get to floor 122– this vantage point offers a spectacular view of the city and some perspective on life. Take time to ponder as you dine on a three-course meal plan cooked to satisfy the tastebuds as much as the eyeballs. Begin with a golden summer salad or beef carpaccio. Follow it up with a main of Halibut Papillote, Pan-Seared Striploin, the Risotto “Riserva San Massimo”, or a Chicken Breast “Milanese”. Finally, bite into a Pavlova with strawberry sorbet or a Chocolate and Caramel pot.