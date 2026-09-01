Dh39 Emirati breakfast, Dh50 water park, free cinema: 7 things to do mid-week in Dubai

From an Emirati menu at IKEA to designer discounts at Coca-Cola Arena, plus a free cinema
Dubai: The weekend gets all the attention, but the stretch between Monday and Thursday is the better time to do most things in this city. Shorter queues, cheaper covers, and the restaurants that are impossible to book on a Saturday will happily seat you on a Wednesday.
Here is what's happening over the next few days in Dubai.
IKEA has put an Emirati menu into all its UAE restaurants for six days only, under the banner "UAE is Home", timed for the stretch when families are filtering back from summer.
Breakfast for two is Dh39 and covers chebab, dango, foul medames and hummus. Lunch is where it gets interesting: lentil soup at Dh9, chicken machboos or thareed at Dh25, foga samak and beef salona at Dh29, and a slow-cooked lamb shank mashwi at Dh49. Legeimat with date syrup closes it out at Dh9, and its only till Saturday.
When: 1 to 6 September Where: All IKEA restaurants across the UAE Price: Breakfast for two Dh39, lunch dishes from Dh9
The Concept Big Brands Carnival warehouse sale takes over Coca-Cola Arena from Wednesday, with up to 80 per cent off across fashion, footwear, accessories and lifestyle brands.
The label list is long and unusually high-end for a warehouse clearance: Gucci, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Fendi, Versace, Burberry, Acne Studios, Palm Angels and Dolce & Gabbana sit alongside Calvin Klein, Lacoste, Puma, Diesel and Michael Kors.
Entry is free, doors are open twelve hours a day, and the first two days are the midweek window before the weekend crowds arrive.
When: 2 to 6 September, 11am to 11pm Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Price: Free entry
Bull & Bear at Waldorf Astoria DIFC has made Wednesday its Wellington night. The order is a 250g slice of prime Angus beef Wellington with truffle jus, caramelised onion and two sides of your choosing, in a room that looks straight out at the Burj Khalifa and the DIFC skyline.
Valet is complimentary, and there is a drinks list built for pairing if you want to make an evening of it.
When: Every Wednesday Where: Bull & Bear, Waldorf Astoria DIFC
Splash 'n' Party has opened a branch in Dubai Hills, with slides, splash pads, water guns and a temperature-controlled pool for smaller children. There is food on site, so it works as a half-day rather than an hour.
Tickets are Dh50 per person until 15 September.
When: Open now, Dh50 rate ends 15 September Where: Splash 'n' Party, Dubai Hills Price: From Dh50 per person
Son of a Fish at Dubai Harbour has teamed up with Drunk Elephant for a Wednesday ladies' night that leans Greek. Dh210 covers two starters, unlimited Greek fries, dessert, a signature mixed drink and two hours of free-flowing drinks.
The extra is a full-size Drunk Elephant O-Bloos Rosi Drops to take home, which requires downloading the MINDSET app and entering the code DRUNK ELEPHANT before you book.
When: Every Wednesday until 16 September, from 8pm Where: Son of a Fish, Dubai Harbour Price: Dh210 per person
The QE2 has turned The Theatre by QE2 into a weekend cinema, and it costs staycation guests nothing.
Screenings run at 11am, 4pm and 8pm, and the programming is split for mixed-age families. Inside Out, Shrek, Toy Story, Ice Age and Pirates of the Caribbean for the children, with Indiana Jones, The Matrix and The Dark Knight for whoever is paying.
This coming weekend, on 5 and 6 September, it's Shrek, Raiders of the Lost Ark and Inside Out 2. The following weekend brings Toy Story, Pirates of the Caribbean and the original Inside Out.
When: Select weekends, screenings at 11am, 4pm and 8pm Where: The Theatre by QE2, Port Rashid Price: Free for in-house staycation guests, rooms from Dh229 a night
The Ripe Market continues at the Indoor Courtyard in City Walk every weekend through September, running twelve hours a day.
The indoor setting matters at this time of year. Expect fashion, skincare, beauty, handmade pieces, home décor, wellness, accessories and food retail from UAE brands, most of them small enough that you will be buying from the person who made the thing.
When: Every Saturday and Sunday in September, 10am to 10pm Where: Indoor Courtyard, City Walk Price: Free entry